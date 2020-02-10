YouCam Apps Partner with PRIV for an Interactive AR Fashion Week Beauty Experience Bringing Runway Looks to Life

YouCam Apps and PRIV bring the top trending looks from the 2020 Fashion Week runway to life using AI and AR virtual beauty technology.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty try-on app YouCam Makeup and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, partners with the leading on-demand beauty service provider, PRIV, for an interactive Fashion Week beauty experience highlighting their Runway Trends Collection. Beauty lovers and fashion fanatics are invited to experience runway glamour firsthand, with a collection of exclusive fashion week makeup styles available for virtual try-on in the YouCam Makeup app. Three top beauty trends from the New York Fashion Week runway including glittering shadows, neon liner, and blue accents were recreated as virtual makeup looks for fans to try on via real-time hyper-realistic virtual try-on in YouCam Makeup.





Through the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, YouCam Makeup translated these trendsetting runway makeup looks into an interactive digital try-on experience bringing the magic of Fashion Week to life with a tap. In collaboration with PRIV, this partnership gives beauty fans and fashionistas the ability to virtually test show-stopping Fashion Week looks to find their best match, and bring these styles to life via a physical makeover with PRIV professionals. The exclusive PRIV Runway Trends Collection creates a complete beauty experience guiding users through discovery and experimentation in app, to recreation in real life.

Fans are also encouraged to dress up their photos with a variety of exclusive Fashion Week stickers, frames, and effects, in the YouCam Perfect photo editing toolkit. Download free here.

“We’re excited to team up with PRIV to bring the best beauty trends from Fashion Week to life both as virtual styles in YouCam Apps and as real life looks recreated by talented PRIV professionals,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The idea of creating a cohesive, full-circle experience which invites play and experimentation and couples it with real life recreation, is one we hope that inspires beauty lovers to express themselves and empower their beauty journey.”

“The 2020 beauty landscape is all about hyper personalization, self-expression and tech-enabled beauty experiences,” said James Bradicich, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at Priv. “We’re thrilled to partner with Perfect Corp to create an augmented reality experience that empowers fashion lovers to draw inspiration from the hottest Fashion Week trends and book their favorite beauty looks straight to their front door.”

To experience the complete PRIV Runway Trends Collection download the free YouCam Makeup app now and book your PRIV professional to recreate your favorite runway style.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 800 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Corporate: Peggy Chiang at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2300



USA: Lindsay Colameo at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at [email protected] or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Sylvain Delteil at [email protected]