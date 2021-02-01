YouCam Apps Launch Exclusive Valentine’s Day Collection to Help You Spread Love Digitally

Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-powered YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps debut a heart-warming collection of love-inspired AR and AI makeup and photo effects for users to discover and share virtual Valentines.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp, the leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and photo-editing app, YouCam Perfect, launches an exclusive Valentine’s Day photo and makeup collection to help users spread love with a tap. Users are invited to discover a variety of adorable Valentine’s Day-inspired photo templates and makeup effects to instantly create a virtual Valentine to share with friends or design a romantic date night style using advanced AR and AI virtual beauty try-ons.





The YouCam Makeup app released two premium Valentine’s Day collections, including the Cupid Collection and the Love Struck collection, featuring a variety of heart-shape accessories, striking hair colors, and vibrant animated backgrounds that help you feel the love. Users can also experience two new free looks, “Sweet Heart” and “Cupid’s Heart”, featuring dramatic makeup effects, with decorative makeup accents like Cupid’s bow and arrow, and flirty soft pink shadows, along with a collection of 27 additional Valentine’s Day styles to browse and help you find your perfect style in seconds.

The experience will also live in the YouCam Perfect app with special edition Valentine’s Day features including three new animated effects and four animated stickers that bring Valentine’s Day to life in a fun, creative way. The advanced animation effects automatically detect a user’s silhouette and utilize segmentation technology to make the applied effects look more natural in photos. Users can also adjust the animated particle effects including direction, accumulation density and size to precisely tailor their photos. With more than 30 designed frames, collages, and template designs in the YouCam Perfect app, users can create a digital valentine in seconds with a tap of their mobile phone.

“We are so excited to invite fans to create their own virtual Valentine’s this year and help spread love with YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect,” said Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “As we continue to navigate the pandemic and social distancing, we are hopeful that YouCam’s virtual Valentine’s Day effects will inspire users to discover, create, and share the love with digital valentines.”

YouCam Apps is hosting a Sweet Valentine Makeup and Photo challenge (from January 25th through February 14th) inviting fans to create and share their best Valentine-themed beauty look created using AR virtual try-on features in the YouCam Makeup app or their own digital valentine with YouCam Perfect effects. Fans must create an original style and submit their entry in YouCam Makeup or YouCam Perfect app for a chance to win a premium YouCam Apps subscription.

Download the free YouCam Makeup app or YouCam Perfect app and create your digital Valentine today.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

