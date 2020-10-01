YouCam Apps Interactive Halloween 2020 AR Makeup and Photo Editing Effects Are the Best Yet

YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect’s 2020 Halloween makeup and photo features are the most striking yet, with a collection of interactive virtual reality costume experiences that are scary good.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the developers behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app YouCam Perfect, debut their annual Halloween makeup and photo effects to help bring Halloween glamour to life through an interactive, hyper-realistic virtual try-on experience. The striking and spooky true-to-life try-ons powered by YouCam’s advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies translate the intricate details of popular Halloween costume styles and frightful photo effects into impressively realistic virtual styles for a one-of-a-kind costume makeup and photo experience.

The 2020 YouCam Makeup collection features nine new costume makeup styles and three new animated backgrounds, including devilish and creepy face art, spooky ghost shadows, and an exclusive Frankenstein look created by beauty influencer @SydneyNicoleAddams. The YouCam Perfect Halloween collection contains additional 23 photo editing features, including animated effects and stickers, backgrounds, photo frames, and templates, so you can dress up your photo in seconds with a frightening and eerie Halloween look with a tap.

“We are thrilled to release another striking Halloween look collection in YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect to bring cool costume styles to life in seconds through advanced AI and AR virtual try-ons,” shared Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “While Halloween might look a little different this year in wake of COVID-19, we are hopeful that this unique fan experience encourages users to get in the Halloween spirit using AI + AR beauty tech. These interactive YouCam features invite a whole new way for fans to experience Halloween through hyper-realistic effects that can be discovered through the tap of a smart phone.”

Fans are invited to share their most bOO-tiful Halloween makeup selfies and photo designs in our Halloween Glam and Halloween Spirit challenges for a chance to win premium subscriptions to both the YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect app, unlocking a premier membership to access hundreds of exclusive looks and effects. From skulls and ghouls, to devils and demons, we invite fans to let their imagination run wild and enter their spookiest looks.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

