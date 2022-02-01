Ygrene Expands Senior Leadership in Atlanta, Highlighting Commitment to the Atlanta Market

Ryan Lowery and Jeff Klar will Support Utilization of Ygrene To Ensure Success of Atlanta Reaching 100% Clean Energy by 2035

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ygrene, one of the nation’s leading property improvement financing companies today announced the hiring of Ryan Lowery and Jeff Klar in commercial sales leadership positions. This announcement highlights Ygrene’s plans to accelerate the clean energy transition in Atlanta in connection with their partnership with Invest Atlanta by offering access to alternative financing for energy efficient, renewable energy and water conservation commercial property improvements in support of Atlanta reaching the goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.

Lowery, a veteran of Merrill Lynch, TD Bank, Freddie Mac, and BOS Development, joins Ygrene as a Director where he will work with local developers, property owners and middle market sponsors to finance new developments, historic rehabilitations, and energy efficient upgrades. Klar brings deep experience in commercial real estate working in portfolio management, underwriting and most recently in originations at Access Point Financial in Atlanta, and will be focused on financing efforts with institutional clients throughout the Southeast.

This announcement comes on the heels of $9M in retroactive financing for Pullman Yards, a 27-acre historic site turned cultural hub and economic catalyst.

“Pullman Yards is a great representation of the tremendous benefits Ygrene can have on the local economy and environment – and it is just the beginning of what we hope to help Atlanta accomplish,” said Ygrene CEO Jim Reinhart. “With the addition of Ryan and Jeff, we are well positioned to ensure that the city meets its clean energy goals.”

In June 2017, the Atlanta City Council approved the creation of Atlanta’s first property assessed clean energy program through an ordinance that included a public-private partnership agreement with Ygrene. Subsequently, Invest Atlanta authorized $500 million in bonds for the program to support green building projects, create local green jobs, and maintain Atlanta’s role as a sustainability leader.

Ygrene provides Atlanta property owners looking to lower energy costs, increase property values and advance environmental initiatives access to smart capital that offers 20-year off balance-sheet financing that is repaid through a special annual tax assessment – leaving cash available for other investments. Approval is based primarily on property equity, and multiple property classes that range from small and medium retail to large industrial complexes are eligible.

“I’m thrilled to join the Ygrene team and to have the opportunity to support our partnership with Invest Atlanta to help the city meet its aggressive clean energy goals. Ygrene’s commercial financing gives local businesses the ability to build cleaner and free up much needed capital,” said Jeff Klar.

“Expanding the program in Atlanta is a fantastic opportunity,” Ryan Lowery added. “I’m proud to be joining a company that cares deeply about the people we serve, offering them a financing option that not only helps grow their business, but improves the communities where they live and work.”

Lowery earned his undergraduate degree in Finance and Accounting from Florida State and holds an MBA from Wharton. Klar received an undergraduate degree in Business from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in Finance, Strategy & Innovation from Georgia Tech.

For more information on Ygrene’s commercial financing, visit ygrene.com/commercial.

About Ygrene

Ygrene is one of the nation’s leading residential and commercial property improvement financing providers, with built-in consumer protections, is delivering greater choice for home and business owners by providing access to affordable financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, storm protection, and seismic upgrades. In addition, Ygrene financing has proven to be a successful tool for supporting public policy initiatives – at no cost to local government. By providing over $2.5 billion of private capital to more than 550 local communities, Ygrene has created tens of thousands of jobs and invested millions into local economies across the U.S. Learn more at ygrene.com.

