Yalla, Tel Aviv! Shake Shack Is Israel Bound

New York’s Beloved Burger Brand Shake Shack Plans Israel Market Entry in 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You better believe, ShackBurgers are coming to Tel Aviv! Shake Shack’s (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) global expansion continues into Israel, with plans to launch in Tel Aviv in 2024.

Shake Shack will partner with Harel Wizel and Yarzin Sella Group to bring Shake Shack to Israel. Harel Wizel is the CEO of Fox Group (TLV: FOX), a fashion and lifestyle retail group with more than 1,000 global stores. Yarzin Sella Group is one of Israel’s leading culinary groups that owns and manages more than 30 restaurant concepts, and operates high-end corporate dining services in more than seven countries.

“From the very first moment Harel Wizel and Yarzin Sella Group approached us, we were blown away by their incredible passion for Shake Shack and their expertise in operating global brands,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “We have long admired the rich and diverse food culture of Israel, and we couldn’t be more excited to arrive in Tel Aviv and reach 15 Shacks across Israel by 2033.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic Shake Shack experience to Israel and share our passion for high-quality ingredients, hospitality, and community,” says Harel Wizel, CEO of Fox Group. “We will secure access to the best locations all around the country, ensuring that we can bring the Shake Shack experience to as many people as possible. Together, we’re committed to creating a memorable Shake Shack experience for all our guests.”

“I am thrilled that together with Harel Wizel, we will be bringing Shake Shack to Israel,” says Yuval Sella, Chairman of Yarzin Sella Group. “We are honored to bring this beloved American brand to our local market and provide our guests with the same exceptional quality and experience that Shake Shack is known for worldwide. This is an exciting milestone for our company, and we look forward to sharing the joy of Shake Shack with the people of Israel. Shake Shack has long been a brand that I have admired, and after getting to know the amazing people behind it, I am even prouder and more excited to bring it to Israel.”

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good®, will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack experience unique for the Israeli community. The menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger®, classic crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream.

About Shake Shack



Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 450 locations system-wide, including 295 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 155 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About Harel Wizel



Harel Wizel is a prominent Israeli businessman who serves as the owner and CEO of the Fox Group. The Fox Group is the largest retail group in Israel specializing in fashion and lifestyle products. It is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and has over 1,000 stores located in Israel, Europe, and Canada.

Wizel is widely recognized as a well-known figure in the international retail market, particularly for his association with the Nike brand. He has been granted a franchise to operate Nike stores in Israel, Canada, and Europe. Moreover, he has also been given a franchise to operate Mango fashion chains in Canada and the American Eagle chain in Europe.

About Yarzin Sella



The Yarzin Sella Group, founded in 1988 by Ari and Yoram Yarzin alongside Yuval Sella, has firmly established itself as one of Israel’s foremost restaurant groups. Focusing on the art of concept dining, the group’s portfolio of 15 restaurants, including Magazzino, Café Italia, Zozobra, Taqueria, Tony Vespa pizzerias and “Alexander” craft brewery, showcases its expertise in tailoring global trends to local markets while consistently upholding the highest culinary standards. In 2012, the group expanded into the high-end food services industry, providing dining options to prominent companies like Meta, Google, and Samsung. Today, with over 1,400 highly skilled team members, the Yarzin Sella Group operates across three continents. Its latest undertaking, bringing the global franchise Pret A Manger to Israel, reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence.

