YachtWorld Presents YachtWorld Legends, A Video Series Exploring Thrilling Yachts

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — From YachtWorld, the world’s largest yacht marketplace, comes YachtWorld Legends , an original, all-new video series on YouTube about extraordinary yachts that provoke excitement, curiosity and fascination. YachtWorld officially announced today the launch of the first two episodes of the eight-part series. As two major boating events begin tomorrow in Miami (the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show), the series debuts in time to treat yacht enthusiasts everywhere to dramatic new content. From the biggest and the fastest to the most high-tech, sleek and outrageous, YachtWorld Legends promises to bring rare access and in-depth explorations of amazing vessels.



“We have a rapidly-growing audience on social media for larger-than-life yacht content, and in addition to all we have on YachtWorld, our immense database of listings, walk-through reviews, buying guides and industry features, YachtWorld Legends allows us to deliver an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at the yachting lifestyle,” said Ryan McVinney, head of content for YachtWorld, Boat Trader and boats.com. “YachtWorld Legends is carefully produced to tell the incredible stories behind these beautiful masterpieces, from the people who build them to the people who own them.”

The inaugural episode is an intimate tour through Tankoa’s Solo , the award-winning, 236-foot superyacht designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design in collaboration with Margherita Casprini. With a current price tag that is just north of $78M, the segment reveals her stunning design secrets and unrivaled features. Episode 2 is off to Miami to examine the Arkup 75. Currently for sale for $4.5M, Arkup , a totally self-sufficient, eco-friendly house yacht, is a marvel of sustainable engineering.

“Our third episode will feature the mind-boggling 272-foot Amels superyacht Here Comes the Sun, which was recently listed on YachtWorld for $155M and sold by Fraser Yachts. Even beyond the glamor,” McVinney said, “viewers are going to love YachtWorld Legends for the unique opportunity to come aboard and absorb incredible innovation and adventure.”

The series’ director and main host, Ryan McVinney, is an experienced film director, writer and producer. A lifelong boater, he regularly directs on-the-water video shoots for major boat manufacturers, yacht brokers and dealers, as well as independent film and media companies.

Episodes 1 and 2 of YachtWorld Legends are available on the YachtWorld YouTube channel.

About YachtWorld

Headquartered in Miami, YachtWorld is home to the world’s largest Multiple Listing Service, boasting over 70,000 vessels available for co-brokerage. With the highest consumer interest for boats over 40 feet, YachtWorld reaches 4 million monthly boat shoppers and delivers over 40,000 leads each month – of which, one in eight ultimately completes a purchase. To view the biggest selection of luxury yachts online, visit www.yachtworld.com , and download the YachtWorld app for the most enhanced way to search inventory on a mobile device.

