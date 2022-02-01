Xytech Systems to Showcase Re-Energized Offering for End-to-End Media Operations at NAB Show 2023

Manage all assets, people, resources, and facilities from a single end-to-end command center

CHATSWORTH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At NAB Show 2023 (Las Vegas, April 15-19), Xytech Systems (#W2949), the leading provider of end-to-end media operations for the world’s premier media and broadcast entities, will present the ‘new Xytech’ – its revitalized vision for a cloud-driven future. After a successful 2022, which saw new financial investment and significant leadership transitions spearheaded by the appointment of Keith Buckley as CEO, Xytech will demonstrate its continued commitment towards product innovation and operational excellence by showcasing its enhanced Media Operations Platform™.

Keith Buckley, Chief Executive Officer, Xytech Systems, said: “We’re thrilled to reconnect with customers and partners at NAB Show 2023 to present our new Xytech Media Operations vision and focus on cloud-driven SaaS models that meet today’s media production demands. While the pace of change in media has evolved faster in the last five years than in the past 50, the tools used to create, manage, and transmit media have failed to keep up. Our Media Operations™ platform stands out as the most deeply integrated and comprehensive end-to-end solution that can help production teams manage their entire media lifecycle in the cloud.”

The recently upgraded version of Xytech’s Media Operations Platform™ will make its public debut at the NAB Show, showcasing the latest Granite software advances. These new updates ensure that Xytech can deliver the critical media operations resources that customers need to manage and deploy end-to-end video content lifecycles. In addition, customers looking to take advantage of workflows in the cloud can now make use of all the benefits that SaaS offers, thanks to the 400+ new features and 1000+ operational improvements implemented. This follows a staggering 14,000 hours spent researching and looking for ways to best optimize workflows and boost productivity, to deliver the best tools readily available today.

The latest enhancements and additions to APIs as well as integrations with OpenID, Azure AD, MS Exchange, Google Calendar, and MS SharePoint, also mean that production teams no longer need to switch programs while completing critical tasks. The solution enables them to work in a single platform to trigger workflows across the content lifecycle of production, from scheduling, crewing, asset management, billing, and accounts receivables, saving time while increasing productivity.

Visitors to the stand will learn about the company’s latest upgrades in the cloud that serve the largest customers operating in the media space today and producers of all sizes across any industry with video operations.

Meet Xytech Systems in West Hall (#W2949) for more information on the company’s core solutions, its latest cloud-driven innovations, and to get hands-on with demos of Granite.

Learn more about Xytech’s solutions at https://www.xytechsystems.com/demo-request/

About Xytech

Xytech Systems, LLC is the leading provider of end-to-end media operations for the world’s premier media, and broadcast entities. Xytech’s Media Operations Platform™ helps customers scale by efficiently managing people, resources, and assets on time, on budget, and on schedule. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Xytech combines deep expertise, with a comprehensive, and easy-to-use platform that features 100+ customizable integrations, enabling an end-to-end command center in one view. Over 400 global customers, from large-scale traditional broadcasters to innovative SMBs, rely on Xytech to run their businesses.

