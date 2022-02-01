Xsolla Provides Independent Studios With Innovative Program to Get Early-stage Funding and Launches Streamlined Payouts for Game Developers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global leading video game commerce company, announces the launch of two additional solutions to help developers begin their development journey and successfully manage the growth of their games post-release.





Xsolla Accelerator helps early-stage indie developers learn how to prepare for their game launch and receive funding from the right investors to keep their gaming business thriving. Xsolla Payouts enables developers and publishers to streamline payouts to external content creators and gaming influencers.

Xsolla Accelerator

Xsolla Accelerator is now available for independent studios that seek games industry guidance and funding early in their development cycle. Game developers can apply to educational programs led by industry mentors to help shape their game and content production and get the opportunity to receive a bridge fund of up to USD 100,000.00 to prepare them for the next stage of business valuations and investments. Accepted developers will also receive exclusive opportunities to connect with a global network of publishers and investors.

The ultimate goal of the Accelerator program is to help studios improve and move through the investment stages, starting from where they missed out on initial funding to where they can earn funding at the correct levels to build and launch a successful game.

“Developers should feel safe working with us, and we won’t tap on publishing and IP rights. We will support developers in all negotiations,” said Eugene Maleev, Business Head of the Xsolla Accelerator Program. “We have a vast network of investing partners, industry experts, and best practices to help studios succeed and earn that critical next level of funding.”

Ready to accelerate your game development? Apply now for the education, mentorship, and funds to supercharge your game’s development and successful launch.

For more information about the Xsolla Accelerator, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12accelerator

Xsolla Payouts

Whether you are a game developer willing to process payouts to user-generated content creators, an esports platform rewarding its players or a marketplace, this new solution streamlines mass payouts to hundreds or thousands of individuals. Xsolla Payouts optimizes operating efficiency by managing multiple contracts with users and content creators, holding tax interviews, facilitating tax reporting, and providing the most accurate account balance calculations.

In addition to processing payouts, Xsolla takes care of the onboarding process, compliance, KYC, and tax reporting, which reduces the accounting and integration effort of contracting payment gateways, KYC providers, and tax vendors.

“Video games are a two-way street. We process and manage video game transactions long enough to know what the digital world values the most,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “We take care of many global payment operations for developers while creators can focus on what they do best: making great content.”

For more information about Xsolla Payouts, visit: https://xsolla.pro/prrw12payouts

