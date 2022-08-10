$XODEX Token Price Soars over 50% Ahead of BitMart Listing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – August 26, 2022) – The $XODEX token price increased by 51.2%, approaching the All-Time High (ATH) resistance last week. The XODEX team’s resilience and consistency over their roadmap schedule are the key factors behind the $XODEX performance.

During last week, thanks to the positive sentiment generated by the Testnet deployment on the 22nd of July and the BitMart listing announcement, the $XODEX token registered an increase in value of 51.2% percent within seven days period, reaching a price of $0.0009912 from $0.0006553. Despite the selling pressure caused by the exponential rise in value, the token underwent a 12% correction, stabilizing itself at an average value of $0.0008800.

$XODEX is a BEP-20 token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a total supply of 10,000,000,000 and a current market capitalization of $8,741,826. According to the BSC Scan reports, the total number of holders is 2,673 with each of them carrying no more than 0.52% of the total token supply. Using the Anti-Whale mechanism implemented by XODEX, all transactions are limited by a set of rules that prevents investors from falling victim to pump and dump schemes.

XODEX/BNB Daily Chart (10/08/2022-23/08/2022)

Despite the market turmoil, XODEX has held its ground, showing solid growth. The XODEX team has worked tirelessly to deliver what was promised according to the roadmap schedule. After a successful Testnet launch, XODEX is ready to deploy its zero-fee mainnet ecosystem in the second half of Q3 2022, spearheading all future project developments such as decentralized exchange, launchpad, and DeFi protocols.

The XODEX project strongly believes in crypto as a decentralized, high-performing, efficient currency. They are committed to balance innovation and equity building, giving access to global financial services by decentralizing and eliminating cumbersome, slow, and restrictive means, CEX, banks, and exchange rules.

About XODEX

XODEX aims to create a zero gas-fee DeFi Ecosystem, offering high transaction throughput. Its blockchain infrastructure can achieve 100k TPS (Transaction Per Second). Using a Proof of Authority (POA) consensus combines decentralization with streamlined, scalable, and environment-friendly transaction processing. It will integrate with DeFi protocols, launchpad, NFT projects, dApps, GameFi, and the Metaverse. To learn more, visit the Website | Twitter | Medium | Telegram |

