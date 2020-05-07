xMatters Annual FLOW Live Conference Goes Virtual, Focuses on Digital Transformation

DevOps and IT experts from Amdocs, Sun Life, WIRES, Freddie Mac and others to discuss how to drive innovation across the enterprise while delivering uninterrupted customer experiences

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–xMatters (www.xmatters.com), developer of a leading digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced FLOW Live, the company’s annual digital transformation conference which is now a fully digital and remote interactive experience. FLOW Live is a free online event that will bring together industry experts, customers and partners across DevOps and digital services for information-packed online sessions. The first installment of the FLOW digital series launched the week of April 27th and will continue through the summer. The digital event will showcase different customer speakers through a live web episode, special guests and interactive remote workshops.

“ Our customers operate in highly complex IT environments due to the rise in digital services, with customers of their own who demand products that deliver value, personalization and ease-of-use. As a result, these businesses are continually faced with the challenge of being able to innovate while delivering on the customer experience which is especially crucial during this time,” said Troy McAlpin, CEO at xMatters. “ FLOW Live marks an important industry event dedicated to accelerating digital transformation by bringing together the greatest minds in our industry to discuss skills and best practices that are the cornerstone of incident management for modern organizations.”

xMatters’ 2019 Incident Management in the Age of Customer-Centricity research found that a short interruption in service could not only greatly impact the customer experience, but also a company’s bottom line. Nearly 3 in 4 respondents (74.4%) say that their ability to build out services is sometimes or always affected by customer-impacting issues. Additionally, xMatters’ recent research, The Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation, found that 88% of IT pros have experienced a rise in usage of their digital services offerings as a result of current work from home mandates.

FLOW Live sessions will provide attendees with insights to help teams accelerate innovation while delivering on the customer experience. Discussions will include live workshops and web series sessions including:

May 12, 8:00 AM PDT/11:00 AM EDT: Applying Genetic Engineering to Your Organizational Culture – Liat Palace, Head of Agile and DevOps implementation, Amdocs

Applying Genetic Engineering to Your Organizational Culture – Liat Palace, Head of Agile and DevOps implementation, Amdocs May 12, 8:45 AM PDT/11:45 AM EDT: Triumph Through Change℠ – The Mindset for Success – Allison Massari, Guest Keynote, Executive Coach, Visual Artist

Triumph Through Change℠ – The Mindset for Success – Allison Massari, Guest Keynote, Executive Coach, Visual Artist May 12, 3:30 PM PDT/6:30 PM EDT: Volunteer Animal Rescue Operations with WIRES – Saving Animals in The Fire Season with xMatters – Leanne Taylor, CEO, WIRES Kyla Shelley, Operations Manager, WIRES Steve Foster, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan, xMatters

Volunteer Animal Rescue Operations with WIRES – Saving Animals in The Fire Season with xMatters – Leanne Taylor, CEO, WIRES Kyla Shelley, Operations Manager, WIRES Steve Foster, VP of Asia Pacific and Japan, xMatters June 16, 6:00 AM PDT/9:00 AM EDT: How Telefonica Reduced Complexity for MIMs Using Subscriptions & Flow Designer – Scott Hemmings, Senior Network Manager

How Telefonica Reduced Complexity for MIMs Using Subscriptions & Flow Designer – Scott Hemmings, Senior Network Manager June 16, 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT: FreddieMac: Crawl, Walk, Run – Improve IT operations with xMatters – Mark Streger, IT Manager, Freddie Mac

A presentation by Sun Life on April 29 focused on the topic “ 8 Best Practices in Evolving Mass Communications in 2020 and Beyond” is available for viewing here.

The complete FLOW Live agenda can be found at: https://events.xmatters.com/#agenda

To register for FLOW Live, please visit: https://www.xmatters.com/flow-live-digital-series/

