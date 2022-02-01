Xerox Promotes Joanne Collins Smee to Executive Vice President and President, Americas

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today the promotion of Joanne Collins Smee to Executive Vice President and President, Americas, effective June 3. Collins Smee assumes responsibility for leading all go-to-market operations across the region following the retirement of Mike Feldman. In this expanded role, she will focus on enhancing the way Xerox brings its portfolio of offerings to partners and clients of all sizes in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Collins Smee will continue to serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee and report to Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin.

“Joanne’s vision, expertise and proven track record make her a natural fit for this expanded role, and I am confident the Americas business will continue to succeed under her leadership,” said Visentin. “With an unwavering commitment to helping organizations solve their technological and business challenges, she leads with a solutions-driven approach that has been instrumental to Xerox’s success throughout her tenure.”

Collins Smee joined Xerox in September 2018 as chief commercial officer, spearheading the development and delivery of Xerox’s integrated technology solutions and services strategy. Since early 2020, she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial, SMB and Channels Officer, leading the Xerox Business Solutions (XBS) team, which delivers products and services to SMB clients across the U.S., as well as the company’s Channels Business.

Before joining Xerox, she led Technology Transformation Services for the U.S. federal government and spent more than 25 years at IBM in global executive roles, spanning client sales, support and delivery of technical products and services. Dedicated to helping others grow their careers, Collins Smee also serves as the executive sponsor of the National Black Employees Association (NBEA) employee resource group.

“Xerox continues to be a leader for cloud, digitization and printing solutions, and I’m proud of the technologies and services we’ve created to help our customers adapt to the changing hybrid workforce of today,” said Collins Smee. “I look forward to supporting our teams as we advance company innovations to deliver our best technologies and services to meet customers’ evolving needs.”

