Xerox Launches Full Range of Workplace Productivity Solutions

Xerox solutions seamlessly integrate into existing company infrastructure, offering customers everywhere a wide range of flexible collaboration and productivity tools.

“Xerox is continually focused on providing business solutions to a changing workforce. Where and how work is being done should not affect efficiency,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offering Solutions at Xerox. “We are excited to extend our range of hardware and software technologies to maximize productivity for today’s hybrid workforce, whether they’re working in the main office, at home, or on the go.”

In the office



The Xerox® VersaLink® C7100 and Xerox® VersaLink B7100 Series multifunction printers (MFPs) are the newest workplace assistants powered by ConnectKey® Technology. The series is designed to keep pace with the evolving needs of high performing teams and can easily automate cumbersome tasks. This VersaLink series features new single-pass document scanning, turning hardcopy into digitized files, file management is through direct access to the largest portfolio of productivity enhancing apps from Xerox’s App Gallery. Comprehensive security, including McAfee® whitelisting technology, constantly monitors, detects and blocks threats in real time keeping data and documents secure. The Xerox VersaLink C7100 and B7100 series is EPEAT Gold certified, meeting the most demanding sustainability standards.

At home



Completing Xerox’s personal and small workgroup portfolio, the Xerox C315, Xerox B305 and Xerox B315 MFPs, are ideal for lean, busy work teams, home offices and tight spaces. Quiet, compact, mobile-ready and easy-to-use, these seamlessly connect into the Xerox Workflow Central® platform, boosting productivity with the collection of workflow automation and digitization tools. Standout features include Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct, mobile printing with Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service, and easy setup with Xerox Smart Start software. All three MFPs are EPEAT certified, meeting required sustainability criteria from design, production, energy use, and are enrolled in Xerox’s Green World Alliance® program, offering hassle-free toner cartridge recycling.

On-the-go



The Xerox Workplace Kiosk® is convenient document processing, while on the go. Merchants hosting this kiosk – in locations like hotels, cafes and libraries – offer customers print/copy/scan/fax capabilities through touchless, mobile connectivity and familiar digital payment methods. New services help increase store traffic adding additional revenue streams for merchants, while customer satisfaction is increased by maximizing customers’ productivity while in transit.

Anywhere



Regardless of location, workers are focused on being productive everywhere. Recently announced cloud-based content management platform Xerox DocuShare® Go, allows teams to automate how to organize, share, collaborate and back up business-critical content.

Availability:

The Xerox VersaLink C7100 and B7100 Series are available in all regions

The Xerox C315 is available in EMEA and will be available in the Americas beginning April 2022

The Xerox B305 and Xerox B315 are available in all regions

The Xerox Workplace Kiosk availability will be extended to all regions throughout 2022

DocuShare Go is now available in the United States, Canada and Western Europe

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)



For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

