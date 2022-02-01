Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions Partners With Rochester Institute of Technology to Advance Metal Additive Manufacturing

Installation of ElemX at RIT will facilitate advanced material research with a focus on aerospace applications





CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox® Elem™ Additive Solutions announced that the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) recently purchased and installed a Xerox® Elem™ 3D printer at their AMPrint Center in Henrietta, NY. RIT will utilize the printer in their collaborations with manufacturers for research and product development as they focus on next-generation metal 3D printing technologies.

RIT is a longtime collaborator with Xerox in the additive manufacturing (AM) space, and one of the early liquid metal AM adopters. The AMPrint Center faculty have years of experience involving metal additive manufacturing with a primary focus on aerospace applications. The installation is the result of a successful industry-university collaboration and both parties will continue to work together to scale the ElemX for new commercial and industrial applications.

“RIT has already been a great partner in helping to advance our liquid metal AM technology and we believe the installation of the ElemX at the AM Print Center will be important to further refine our solution,” said Tali Rosman, GM of Elem Additive. “Partnering with advanced research facilities like RIT that collaborate with manufacturers will be key to scaling up the adoption of our technology within the industry.”

ElemX is a safer and simpler metal 3D printing technology addressing supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing. Until now, the ability to 3D print aluminum consistently and reliably has challenged the market. Unlike other metal 3D printing technologies, there are no hazardous metal powders with ElemX and no need for PPE or other considerable safety measures. Engineered to bring simplicity to the supply chain process, ElemX is the ideal option for spares, repairs and low-volume production parts.

Denis Cormier, a professor of industrial and systems engineering and director of RIT’s AMPrint Center, is an expert in additive manufacturing technologies. Cormier is dedicated to leading development of innovative 3D printing technologies that will impact the manufacturing sector.

“Liquid metal AM is a technology poised to tackle on-demand production of replacement aluminum parts to minimize inventory costs,” said Cormier. “Collaborating with industry partners like Elem Additive is an important part of our work here at the AMPrint center to maximize the capabilities of AM technology. We believe the ElemX has the greatest potential for industrial growth and scalability.”

The installation at RIT’s AM Print Center builds on previous ElemX installations at the Naval Postgraduate School and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, two other advanced research facilities that are focused on increasing the adoption of metal AM in manufacturing.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)



For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

About Xerox Elem™ Additive Solutions



Determined to advance the additive industry, Xerox Elem Additive Solutions provides hardware and software solutions that equip manufacturers with the tools to reduce costs, eliminate long lead times and improve part performance. Strategically focused on developing supply chain solutions with distributed manufacturing and digital warehousing technologies, Xerox Elem Additive Solutions is one of the most uniquely positioned AM providers offering end-to-end solutions to the industry’s most challenging problems.

About The Rochester Institute of Technology



Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S. The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

