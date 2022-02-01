Xerox Awarded $164M Contract by USDA to Streamline Practices, Increase Innovation

The partnership builds on a previous contract established in 2016

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Xerox a 10-year, $164M contract for continued Managed Print Services, new Electronic Fax Services (EFS) and additional innovation across its agencies. The contract includes a total of up to 16,000 Xerox ConnectKey® devices, with a large number of new devices across 3,500+ offices supporting over 100,000 employees.

Using Xerox’s technology and innovative solutions, the USDA will cultivate best practices in print management, increase file security, create customized initiatives for Federal 508 compliance and better support its mobile workforce. This partnership helps the USDA cut costs while providing integrated managed print services (MPS) and EFS, using Xerox’s customized web portal designed to manage both services cohesively.

“By continuing our work with the USDA, Xerox will build on our current efforts while expanding our cost-saving initiatives across even more agencies,” said Brian Castle, vice president, U.S. Federal Sales. “As we see a more permanent shift toward remote and mobile workforces, Xerox is proud to offer enhanced capabilities to help USDA staffers maintain their connectivity wherever they are.”

