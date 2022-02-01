Xerox Announces the Unexpected Passing of Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox’s President and Chief Operations Officer, appointed Interim CEO

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation’s revered leader, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin, unexpectedly passed away yesterday due to complications from an ongoing illness.

The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John’s wife, his five daughters and his family.

Since joining Xerox in May 2018, John was a visionary leader who navigated the company through unprecedented times and challenges. Well-known and respected throughout the industry, his strategy ensured Xerox’s leadership position in office and production print technology and expanded the company into helping solve secular challenges with innovative solutions. John was passionate about his workforce and an inclusive leader known for his “One Boat, One Team” call to action and mentality.

James Nelson, Chairman of Xerox’s Board of Directors said, “Since joining the company in May 2018, John drove Xerox forward. As a champion for innovation, he embraced and enhanced Xerox’s legacy as a print and services provider and embarked on a transformative journey that broadened the company’s expertise and offerings to digital and IT services, financial services and disruptive technologies. John’s drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed.”

Nelson added: “Steve has the active and full support of the Board of Directors and the entire management team in carrying out his duties.”

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox’s President and Chief Operations Officer since 2018, will serve as Interim CEO. Steve currently develops and executes the global operations strategy for Xerox, the company’s business support functions, including business strategy, product and service delivery and information technology, as well as the company’s newly formed Software and Innovation businesses.

“We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are keeping his family at the forefront of our thoughts in this difficult time,” said Bandrowczak. “John’s vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it – not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers and partners – but also to pursue John’s legacy.”

