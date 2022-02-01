Xerox Announces Early Results of Tender Offer

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), holders of $434,314,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 43.43% of the outstanding principal amount, of the outstanding 3.625% (now 4.625%) Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 984121CQ4) (the “Notes”) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Xerox Corporation (“Xerox”), had tendered their Notes pursuant to Xerox’s previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”).

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are detailed in Xerox’s Offer to Purchase dated May 20, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Xerox currently expects that on June 7, 2022, it will accept for payment, subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time. Because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time exceeds the tender cap of $350,000,000, the Notes accepted for purchase will be subject to proration in accordance with the Offer to Purchase. To determine proration, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time will be multiplied by a proration factor of approximately 80.60%, and rounded down to the nearest $1,000. If the principal amount of Notes returned to a holder as a result of such proration would result in less than the minimum denomination being returned to such holder, Xerox may accept or reject all of such holder’s validly tendered Notes. Any validly tendered Notes not accepted for purchase due to proration will be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account.

Upon early settlement, each holder who validly tendered Notes on or prior to the Early Tender Time will receive the “Total Consideration” of $1,007.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for payment, which includes the “Tender Offer Consideration” of $977.50 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for payment and the “Early Tender Payment” of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for payment. In addition, accrued interest up to, but not including, the payment date of the Notes will be paid in cash on all validly tendered and accepted Notes.

The Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of June 17, 2022, unless extended or earlier terminated; however, because the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time exceeds the tender cap of $350,000,000, Xerox does not expect to accept any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time. Because the withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2022 has passed, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn at any time, except to the extent that Xerox is required by law to provide additional withdrawal rights.

All the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. If any of the conditions are not satisfied, Xerox may terminate the Offer and return tendered Notes not previously accepted. Xerox has the right to waive any of the foregoing conditions with respect to the Notes and to consummate the Offer. In addition, Xerox has the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate the Offer at any time, subject to applicable law.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citi”) is acting as sole dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Citi at (800) 558-3745 (U.S. toll-free) or 1 (212) 723-6106. Requests for documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, which is acting as the depositary and information agent for the Offer, at (855)-654-2014 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect for Banks and Brokers).

None of Xerox, the dealer manager, or the depository and information agent make any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Offer, and no one has been authorized to make such recommendations. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell Notes or other securities, nor shall there be any purchase of Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or purchase would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase dated May 20, 2022.

