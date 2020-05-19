WWT Recognized with ‘Internet’s Highest Honor’ at 2020 Webby Awards  

WWT’S Patient Experience Work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Wins Two Awards at the 2020 Webby Awards

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology solution provider World Wide Technology (WWT) today announced that it has been awarded its first-ever Webby Award. The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet, and this year’s 24th annual Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from 70 countries worldwide.

WWT designed the state-of-the-art mobile application, Our St. Jude, to digitize the patient experience at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WWT took home top honors for this app in the Health & Fitness category in a broadcasted ceremony on Tuesday that also included winners such as Jimmy Fallon, LeBron James, Spotify and Google. WWT also won the “People’s Voice” award in an online ballot that included over 2.5 million votes.

“Our expertise in developing digital solutions to alleviate consumer friction made collaborating with a human-centered organization like St. Jude a natural fit,” said Matt Sebek, Vice President of Digital at WWT. “While providing St. Jude patients and families with better care and coordination is our ultimate barometer of success, we are thrilled that this work has been recognized by an organization as respected as the Webbys.”

Treating childhood cancers and rare pediatric diseases is extremely distressing to a family and is filled with uncertainties and frightening unknowns. St. Jude’s unique approach to medical care required a custom-built patient experience that seamlessly blends detailed clinical and hospitality capabilities.

To combat these challenges, WWT crafted Our St. Jude to support patients and patient guardians by improving communication and information accessibility and streamlining the experience before, during and after visits to the St. Jude campus. The custom app is among the most advanced patient experience apps of its kind, providing real-time coordination and reminders on clinical appointments, travel itineraries, housing reservations and even social events all in one place, as well as access to electronic health records, campus wayfinding and care team management. This platform has proved especially critical during COVID-19 planning and procedures to keep families and patients safe and informed. Our St. Jude is available on both iOS (iPhone and iPad) and Android platforms.

In addition to its experience in health care, WWT has led major consumer brands such as Jersey Mike’s, Little Caesars and Wegmans through their digital transformations. More information on WWT’s digital solutions may be found here: https://www.wwt.com/category/digital-strategy.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital



St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About World Wide Technology



World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $12 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 6,000 people and operates approximately 4 million square feet of warehousing and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

