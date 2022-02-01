WWE® Names Dan Ventrelle EVP, Talent; Maurice F. Edelson EVP, Chief Legal Officer

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Dan Ventrelle will join the company as EVP, Talent, and Maurice F. Edelson will join as EVP, Chief Legal Officer.

Ventrelle was most recently with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, where he served as the team’s President. An integral part of the Raiders’ successful move from Oakland to Las Vegas and the opening of the world-class Allegiant Stadium, Ventrelle oversaw all business operations for the team while also serving as lead negotiator for player and coach contracts and as the primary liaison with the NFL. He began his tenure with the Raiders as an attorney in 2004 before expanding into broader business roles. Ventrelle holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

As EVP, Talent, Ventrelle will oversee the company’s talent department and report to Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque.

“As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world’s premier sports entertainment company,” said Ventrelle. “I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie, Nick and Paul have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe.”

“Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas,” said Levesque. “We’re excited to welcome him to the company.”

Edelson brings to WWE nearly 25 years of legal and business experience within the media, arts and entertainment industries. He joins the company from The Juilliard School, where he served as General Counsel since 2015. Previously, Edelson was EVP & General Counsel of Time Inc., where he also directed Corporate Strategy and M&A during his 16-year tenure. Edelson has also held roles at Time Warner Inc. and Viacom Inc. He began his law career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, after receiving his J.D. from Columbia Law School, his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his B.A. from Vassar College.

As Chief Legal Officer, Edelson will report to Chairwoman & co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“I could not be more delighted to be joining the WWE team at this moment,” said Edelson. “I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of the WWE business.”

“Maurice brings to WWE a tremendous legal and business acumen within the media, arts and entertainment sectors,” said McMahon. “We look forward to his contributions to the organization.”

