WurkNow Inc. Announces New Client Win With Essential Pros Staffing

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#essentialpros—WurkNow Inc., an Irvine-based workforce management software company that helps contingent workers and staffing agencies collaboratively manage their work experience, announced that it has been selected as the workforce management provider of choice for Essential Pros Staffing, one of the leading recruitment franchises in Nebraska. The company will utilize WurkNow’s Time and Labor Management component to capitalize on its digital onboarding and workforce management automation capabilities.

“The WurkNow solution does not require multiple integrations and is easy to use. With WurkNow, our franchisees don’t need to spend so much time with back-office responsibilities,” Powell said, “It’s cutting edge technology that will allow our franchise to reach its full potential.”

WurkNow’s Time and Labor Management software provides a mobile-centric and automated solution to redefine workforce management processes. Their fully integrated product suite promises effortless integration, end-user adoption, cost-effectiveness, and an end to outdated processes. For these very reasons, Essential Pros has chosen WurkNow’s cloud-based solution to automate its workforce management processes such as onboarding and remote workforce monitoring.

“Our new client win with Essential Pros further exemplifies our position as the market leader in providing workforce management solutions for the contingent workforce. We are delighted to be partnering and working with such a first-class organization in Essential Pros,” said WurkNow CEO, Sammy Singh.

The core features of the WurkNow Time and Labor Management Software includes:

Mobile app for iOS and Android

Geolocation-enabled mobile clock

Single sign-on technology

Remote employee monitoring

Automated alerts in compliance with mandatory meal/rest breaks

Real-time and customizable reporting

Client portal for employee monitoring and payroll approval

About WurkNow Inc.

WurkNow Inc. is a mobile-centric workforce platform that modernizes the temporary staffing industry. By tapping into the power of technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain, WurkNow has developed an ecosystem that helps employees and agencies collaboratively manage their experience from onboarding and placement to compliance and workforce management, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.

