Wrike Helps Companies Accelerate Their Marketing Campaigns With New Web Proofing

Marketing and creative professionals now have an easier way to collaborate and review dynamic web content with Wrike’s new innovative feature

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today introduced a new feature that helps marketers and creative professionals accelerate website updates and digital campaigns by adding HTML support to its proofing capability. Already supporting more than 25 file formats covering a wide range of images, videos, and documents, Wrike’s HTML proofing will speed up the website production process for campaign managers, designers and web developers.

Offered as part of Wrike for Marketers, Wrike’s proofing feature allows teams to collaboratively review and approve digital assets including website pages, email, and landing page assets across marketing automation systems, CMS, and most cloud-based MarTech applications. Marketers can centralize proofing of digital assets into Wrike to accelerate their campaigns.

“Collaborating and reviewing static content, like collateral and print pieces, is easy; collaborating and reviewing digital web content is much more complicated,” said Frank Tramble, Sr. Director of Communications Strategy & Operations at Georgetown University. “Web content is typically reviewed through a series of screenshots and multiple email threads. This opens the door to missing feedback and making mistakes and also makes this process very time-consuming and convoluted. The new HTML approver option in Wrike for Marketers has significantly increased the ease and ability of the review and approval process – internal and external stakeholders find the new process so much easier than before. Now, we can have all parties weigh in on the web content all in one single, centralized platform.”

The design and development of webpages involves a lot of constantly changing pieces – from graphic design, images, color schemes, and layout. Wrike’s new feature integrated in Wrike for Marketers attaches web content to a task or project from a URL, allows users to interact and provide visual markups, and easily compares snapshots with a live view of the webpage. Web teams can eliminate chaos and disruption, and reduce delays, challenges, and errors in the overall approval of a project.

Wrike for Marketers provides a seamless digital workflow across planning, execution, collaboration, approval, and reporting. The integrated proofing capabilities allow teams to:

Streamline and centralize the review and approval process, ensuring teams deliver high quality web content faster. Teams can clearly identify approvers and approval deadlines to streamline the approval process.

Invite clients and stakeholders to participate in the review and approval process whether or not they have a Wrike license. This allows for a more open collaboration process – more visibility enables better collaboration from more stakeholders.

Keep time-sensitive projects on-time and on-budget with an easy-to-use interface. A positive user experience eliminates friction and chaos while increasing adoption.

“Wrike changes the workflow from inefficient and limited manual approval processes, to on-demand solutions that open the review process to a wider audience,” said Alexey Korotich, VP of Product Management at Wrike. “With Wrike, leading organizations can help their teams simplify and streamline their creative and marketing production, spending less time on disjointed processes and instead focusing on serving the needs of their clients.”

For more information about the new proofing functionality in Wrike for Marketers, please visit Wrike’s blog: Deliver Better HTML Web Content Faster With Wrike Proof.

