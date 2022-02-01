Wrike Demonstrates How Powerful Work Management Drives ROI for Creative Teams at Adobe MAX

Only 39% of Creative Leaders Understand How Teams are Performing against Goals and Objectives; Wrike Provides 360-degree Visibility into Cross-functional Campaign Status and Performance so Creatives Can Drive ROI while Moving at the Speed of Change

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Adobe® MAX, which takes place October 18-20 in Los Angeles, Calif. As a Platinum sponsor, Wrike will demonstrate how it is delivering a work management platform that promises ease-of-use, versatility, and scalability to meet the increasing demands of marketing and creative teams at booth #709.





Today’s creative teams are faced with restricted budgets and increasingly complex campaigns, as well as siloed applications, teams, and work. According to Wrike’s Dark Matter of Work research, on any given day, creatives send and receive 495 messages across 19 different applications, creating high complexity and low visibility into work taking place. This results in a loss of up to $67 million per year on wasted time, delayed or canceled projects, and employee churn caused by Dark Matter. At Adobe MAX, Wrike will demonstrate how teams can increase visibility, automate processes, and streamline workflows to fully unleash creativity.

“As a CMO, I understand the pain that marketing and creative teams are facing and how those issues have transformed over the years, especially most recently,” says Esther Flammer, Chief Marketing Officer at Wrike. “Marketers are feeling the effects of economic instability and how that impacts buying behavior, as well as the pressure to increase efficiency, all while putting forth our most creative thinking to get in front of buyers effectively. With the right knowledge and technology, we can strategically impact the growth of businesses in spite of these challenges. At Adobe MAX this year, we’re looking forward to sharing how Wrike can play a part in maximizing marketing and creative teams as a strategic driver of your organization’s success.”

On October 19, Flammer will present on “How to Measure Creativity and Deliver Impactful Work,” an in-person, thought leadership session that will offer practical advice geared toward helping marketers and creatives increase productivity and time to value across campaigns. Flammer will offer a CMO’s perspective on how creative professionals can maintain critical visibility into work; better track and measure impact in an era when demonstrating value is essential; and integrate tools like dashboards that track ROI, impact, and value through real-time visibility into projects. The one hour presentation is part of the Creativity and Design in Business, Graphic Design, Social Media and Marketing conference track and will take place Wednesday, October 19 from 3:30 – 4:30 PM PDT.

At the Wrike booth, attendees can experience:

Demos of the Wrike platform, including use cases for creative and marketing teams and key capabilities, such as proofing and approvals, templates, workflow automation, and more.

Conversations with Wrike experts on the benefits of overseeing multiple, cross-functional projects in one place.

Contests that will enter them into fun giveaways.

Creative corner where attendees can contribute to a lifesize doodle wall.

where attendees can contribute to a lifesize doodle wall. Additional materials on how creative and marketing teams can leverage a powerful work management platform to elevate their work by spending less time on admin tasks and more time creating.

More than two million people at 20,000+ organizations around the world use Wrike. Stop by booth #709 from October 18-20 to learn why.

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX (October 18-20, 2022) is the world’s largest creativity conference, refueling, inspiring, educating, entertaining, and fostering relationships within the global creative community. Across keynotes and sessions featuring creative luminaries, inspiring artists, and like-minded peers, as well as workshops and technology sneaks, every Adobe MAX offers endless opportunities for seasoned creative pros, hobbyists, and students to take their creative skills to the next level. MAX 2022 includes notable presenters and performers Siân Heder, Kevin Hart, Jeff Koons, Steve Aoki, and Twenty One Pilots, among many others. This year, for the first time, creatives can attend in person in Los Angeles or join online (for free), so everyone, everywhere can learn from and love MAX 2022.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

