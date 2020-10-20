Wrike Announces New Integrations With Adobe For Faster, Smarter Collaboration

Wrike for Adobe XD and Wrike with Adobe Experience Manager Provide Marketing and Creative Teams with the Ability to Accelerate the Creation of Digital Assets

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, announced today at Adobe® MAX new integrations with Adobe that will allow creative and marketing teams to speed up creative production and stay connected without leaving their preferred tools. The first integration is a Wrike plugin for Adobe XD, which allows designers to connect to Wrike functionality without leaving XD. The second integration connects the power of Wrike with Adobe Experience Manager, so teams can easily push and pull digital assets between the two platforms.

“For years, Wrike has provided creatives with a work management platform designed to help teams unleash true creativity,” said Juan Porras, Solutions Product Manager at Wrike. “One way we’ve done so is through integrations with the platforms they use on a daily basis. Through our collaboration with Adobe, we are plugged into all creative workflow pieces, from creation to management of the asset. That means designers can stay working in the tools they love, and push all of the work that needs approvals into their Wrike instance. These two new integrations were rolled out as another way to keep teams, especially remote teams, on track and on brand so they can quickly produce exceptional digital assets.”

Adobe has been transforming in-app extensibility by investing in its Unified Extensibility Platform (UXP) to give creative teams faster and easier access to third-party plugins that extend Adobe Creative Cloud apps, like Adobe XD, in powerful ways. Plugins enable users to go from design through collaboration and production without having to leave their favorite Adobe app. As part of this launch, Wrike participated in Adobe’s annual Developer Days event in July 2020 to get early access to APIs that were critical to the development of this integration. With the power of the Wrike plugin for Adobe XD, teams can view priorities and seamlessly switch from updating designs to updating teams on progress with just a few clicks.

Adobe Experience Manager Assets is a digital asset management (DAM) application that allows for the storage, management, and distribution of digital assets, along with the ability to build, maintain, and publish websites. DAMs support the need for a “single source of truth” among teams and departments, as well as brand compliance in regards to assets. This integration with Adobe Experience Manager enhances asset workflows in the following ways:

Pull assets from Adobe Experience Manager into a Wrike task

Push assets from Wrike to Adobe Experience Manager with metadata

Proof Adobe Experience Manager assets in Wrike, including reviewing/commenting on assets and requesting approvals in Wrike

Quick search for Adobe Experience Manager assets by using Wrike custom fields

View metadata for Adobe Experience Manager assets attached to Wrike

Use Adobe Experience Manager assets in Wrike’s Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud

“The collaboration between Wrike and Adobe goes back a few years now, starting with the Wrike extensions for Adobe Photoshop®, Illustrator®, Indesign®, and Premiere® Pro.,” said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. “Digital assets often reside across many systems. Wrike understands the need to empower creative and marketing teams with the right solutions without having to toggle between them. We’re thrilled that Wrike continues to invest in streamlining the creative process by integrating directly with another Creative Cloud® app, Adobe XD, making it easier for designers to stay connected and focused.”

For more information on these new integrations visit: https://learn.wrike.com/adobe-app-integrations/

To sign up for the beta version of the Wrike integration with Adobe Experience Manager, visit: http://bit.ly/WrikeAEMBeta

About Adobe MAX

Adobe MAX is an immersive, engaging digital experience that brings together the world’s most creative minds, industry luminaries, celebrities and musicians. MAX 2020 keynote speakers and presenters include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director Taika Waititi, leading actor Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Attendees will find inspiration in the 350+ live and on-demand sessions spanning 56 hours of free content across 10 tracks, which will include the much-loved Max Sneaks, a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. Attendees will be able to connect with speakers and Adobe product experts in live chats, and a collaborative art project will build community with participants from around the world.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

