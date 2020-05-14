WPT® Online Series Breaks Records on partypoker Heading Into the $5 Million Guaranteed WPT Online Championship

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Poker Tour® and partypoker are on a record-setting pace through the first full week of the inaugural WPT® Online Series. Through one week of play and 27 events, the WPT Online Series has achieved more than 40,000 entries and more than $25 million in collected prize pools.

The $3,200 buy-in, $5 million guaranteed main event is on pace to break the record for most entries in a WPT Main Tour event. The first starting flight drew 808 entries, with three more starting flights to come and more than $2.4 million already in the prize pool. The current record is 1,795 in the Season XII WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown in 2014. When finished, this will be the first time in WPT’s 18 year history that an online winner will be featured on the prestigious WPT Champions Cup.

The historic WPT Online Series has achieved high numbers for entries and prize pools for both the World Poker Tour and partypoker. The notable numbers posted so far include:

4,828 entries in the WPT500 Online, the second-largest field in WPT500 history

The $25,500 Super High Roller event attracted 98 entries to create a $2.45 million prize pool, which smashed the $2 million guarantee

$25 million collected so far in prize pools, and the average event guarantee broken by 21 percent.

In addition, the $1,050 WPTDeepStacks™ Online event now holds a guarantee of $3 million. The event initially carried a $1 million guarantee and has grown due to immense player demand. WPTDeepStacks Online is positioned to be the largest prize pool in WPTDeepStacks history.

The WPT Online Championship resumes on Sunday, May 17 and will crown another poker-made millionaire on Wednesday, May 20.

“The WPT Online Series success thus far is a testament to the demand of poker at all buy-in levels and an incredibly creative collaboration with our friends at partypoker,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour. “The WPT is committed to bringing all the prestige, energy and celebration to the WPT Online Series as we do our physical events. This marks a major milestone in bringing nearly two decades of legacy online and you can bet this will become a more important component of our tournament schedule in the future.”

Hermance Blum, WPT VP Europe, added, “partypoker and partypoker LIVE are raising the guarantees and the WPT is grateful to have a partner who puts the players first at every opportunity. We are all so excited to crown more winners as we move closer to the WPT Online Championship final table on May 20.”

All players in the WPT Online Series are eligible to win prizes from the WPT Online Leaderboard sponsored by partypoker, which includes $50,000 in value to the top-15 places.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About partypoker

partypoker.com is one of the oldest, most recognised and trusted online poker brands. Launched in August 2001, partypoker.com is one of the pioneers of the online poker industry. Every day, thousands of players take a seat at our tables to enjoy cash games, generous tournament prize pools and attractive promotions. Accessible online via web and download or on mobile with iOS and android apps, players can also experience real life partypoker events through their partnership with Dusk Till Dawn Casino, Nottingham, Playground poker club, Montreal or at other partner venues around the world.

partypoker is the leading poker brand of GVC Holding PLC (LSE: GVC), a global online gaming company. GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both b2c and b2b markets. GVC has four main product verticals and its core brands are Betboo, Sportingbet, bwin, partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group is headquartered in the Isle of Man and has licenses in Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Denmark, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Spain, Malta, Denmark, UK, South Africa, and the Dutch Caribbean.

About partypoker LIVE

partypoker LIVE was created in January 2017 as a global poker tour, with the aim of bringing large field, high guarantee tournaments to players all over the world. Within just 12 months the partypoker LIVE tour has grown into the world’s largest ever poker tour, and is guaranteeing over $200,000,000 in the 2018/2019 season.

Through the new player portal, mypartypokerlive.com, poker players from around the world can get quick access to global poker satellite and schedule information as well as follow live event reporting, watch hundreds of poker videos and earn member rewards.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful entertainment brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). Allied Esports Entertainment was created in August 2019 when Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to future results, strategy and plans of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. and the World Poker Tour (collectively, the “Companies”) (including certain projections and business trends, and statements, which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Companies as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, each Company’s respective revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel, and the ability to retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and no Company undertakes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

©2020 WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

WPT, World Poker Tour and Spade Card Design are registered trademarks of WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

WPT Media Contact

Matt Clark – [email protected]

WPT Event Manager Europe

Joaquim Tirach – [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Lasse Glassen



Addo Investor Relations



[email protected]

424-238-6249