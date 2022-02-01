WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. Provides Update on Closing of the Arrangement

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 5, 2022) – WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (TSXV: WOW) (OTCQX: WOWMF) (“WOW!” or the “Company“), wishes to provide an update on its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) pursuant to Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporation Act (British Columbia) involving WOW!, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius“) and 1326919 B.C. Ltd. (now known as Wow Exchange Co. Inc.), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genius.

The parties are in the process of finalizing various closing processes and now expect to close the Arrangement on or about April 6, 2022.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. WOW! produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in the USA, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada’s largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios, which has a 25-year track record. WOW! also operates Channel Frederator Network on YouTube. The common voting shares of WOW! and variable voting shares of WOW! are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF). Further information about WOW! is available at: www.wowunlimited.co

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Mitoulas

416-479-9547

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Colleen Kirk, Kirk Group Media

310-251-0030

[email protected]

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Arrangement (on the same terms or at all), including the timing of such completion, and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent of the Arrangement. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions regarding WOW! and Genius, including the successful completion of the Arrangement. While the parties believe these forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements as they are based on information available to the Company on the date of this press release (which may prove to be incorrect).

Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, unknown liabilities; economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; and risks relating to the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions precedent of the Arrangement. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive. In addition, if the Arrangement is not completed and WOW! continues as an independent entity, there are risks that the announcement of the Arrangement and the dedication of substantial resources of WOW! to the completion of the Arrangement could have an impact on its business and strategic relationships (including with regulatory bodies, future and prospective employees, customers, suppliers and partners), operating results and activities in general, and could have a material adverse effect on its current and future operations, financial condition and prospects. WOW! disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Readers can find further information with respect to these and other risks affecting WOW! in filings made by WOW! with the Canadian securities regulators including (copies of which are available under WOW!’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com).

