Worldwide PC Shipments Fall 15.3% in the Second Quarter of 2022 as Supply and Demand Both Waver, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DesktopPC–Worldwide shipments of traditional PCs declined 15.3% year over year to 71.3 million units in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This was the second consecutive quarter of lower shipments following two years of growth. The decline was worse than expected as supply and logistics further deteriorated due to the lockdowns in China and persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

“Fears over a recession continue to mount and weaken demand across segments,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device trackers. “Consumer demand for PCs has weakened in the near term and is at risk of perishing in the long term as consumers become more cautious about their spending and once again grow accustomed to computing across device types such as phones and tablets. Meanwhile, commercial demand has been more robust although it has also declined as businesses delay purchases.”

Despite the recent decline and weakening demand, the total PC volume is still comparable to the beginning of the pandemic when volumes reached 74.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and the market is still well above pre-pandemic levels as volumes in the second quarter of 2018 and 2019 were 62.1 million and 65.1 million units respectively.

“With education PC appetite saturating and consumer demand stagnating, the U.S. PC market is staring at another quarter of double-digit decline across most segments,” said Neha Mahajan, research manager with IDC’s Devices and Displays team. “Commercial PC demand is also showing signs of a slowdown, however there are still pockets of growth expected in certain commercial sub-segments where demand for low-mid range Windows devices remains active and unfilled.”

While rankings among the top 3 companies did not change, Apple did manage to slip into the fifth position, tying* the company with ASUS, as production dipped during the quarter. As a result, Acer found itself in 4th place this cycle. Barring any further supply issues, IDC expects Apple to ramp up its production in the second half of the year.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q2 2022 (Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units) Company 2Q22 Shipments 2Q22 Market Share 2Q21 Shipments 2Q21 Market Share 2Q22/2Q21 Growth 1. Lenovo 17.5 24.6% 19.9 23.7% -12.1% 2. HP Inc. 13.5 18.9% 18.6 22.1% -27.6% 3. Dell Technologies 13.2 18.5% 14.0 16.6% -5.3% 4. Acer Group 5.0 6.9% 6.1 7.3% -19.2% 5T. Apple* 4.8 6.7% 6.2 7.3% -22.5% 5T. ASUS* 4.7 6.6% 5.0 5.9% -4.6% Others 12.6 17.7% 14.4 17.1% -12.5% Total 71.3 100.0% 84.2 100.0% -15.3% Source: IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, July 11, 2022

* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide Traditional PC market when there is a difference of one tenth of one percent (0.1%) or less in the shipment shares among two or more vendors.

Notes:

– Some IDC estimates prior to financial earnings reports. Data for all companies are reported for calendar periods.

– Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

– Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers detailed market data in over 90 countries. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis among other data.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

