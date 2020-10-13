World’s Second Largest Domain Registrar Turns 20 Today!

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Namecheap, the world’s second-largest domain registrar and leading provider of online products and services, today celebrates its 20th birthday. Founded by Richard Kirkendall in 2000, Namecheap started as a domain registrar and has evolved into a full-fledged technology company, now offering a robust lineup of products and services for online creators, businesses, bloggers, web developers and more. Today, Namecheap is well known as a trusted web hosting company, fierce online security advocate, and top domain name registrar with more than 11 million domains under management. Namecheap’s goal has been to make the Internet accessible and affordable for everyone. Two decades later the company continues that mission.

To commemorate its birthday milestone, Namecheap will “open” a Virtual Birthday Park , filled with deep discounts for both existing and new customers. Taking place October 13 and 14, Namecheap is offering the following deals:

20% off renewals for domain names, shared hosting, VPS, reseller hosting, SSL and Private Email. For hosting renewals, customers should apply BDAYHOSTING code at checkout.

Up to 20% off transfers of .com, .net, .co, .app, .info and .io with a promo code BDAYTRANSFER.

33% off new .com registrations – only $5.98 $8.88 with promo code BDAYCOM.

All of the newly-purchased months or years will start after the product’s current expiration date. Customers are welcome to transfer up to 100 domains and purchase up to 5 new .coms per business/household at the discounted prices. Visit Namecheap’s Birthday Sale for more information, terms and conditions.

Additionally, don’t miss a chance to claim one of several giveaways Namecheap is planning on social media. On Instagram, share an augmented reality snap riding Namecheap’s virtual roller coaster for a chance at winning one of the three $50 account credit giveaways. Or, visit Virtual Booth’s special Namecheap Birthday photo booth where anyone can take a fun birthday photo, and share it on social media to celebrate with Namecheap. Those who share their photo on Twitter or Facebook, be sure to tag @namecheap and @PhotoBoothSolns for a chance at being one of 20 winners who will receive $20 in Namecheap account credit. To take a picture, go to app.virtualbooth.me/booth/namecheap . To learn more about Virtual Booth, visit virtualbooth.me .

For more information about Namecheap’s birthday sale and Instagram giveaway, visit https://www.namecheap.com/promos/company-birthday-offers-anniversary-deals .

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 11 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

