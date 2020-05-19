World’s Most Watched YouTube Channel CoComelon Now Available on The Roku Channel

Partnership with Roku Will Expand Reach Outside of YouTube for the First Time

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Treasure Studio, Inc. today announced that CoComelon, the world’s most watched YouTube channel, will launch on The Roku Channel and expand access to its wildly popular selection of toe-tapping children’s songs and videos that help preschoolers learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colors, and more. Available through the Kids & Family experience on The Roku Channel, the launch marks the first time CoComelon programming will be available outside of YouTube.





“At CoComelon, we’re driven by being able to engage families with entertaining and educational content that makes universally relatable preschool moments fun,” said Jay Jeon, Creator/Founder, Treasure Studio, Inc. “We are thrilled to launch with Roku today to make our popular programming available to Roku fans everywhere. Roku shares our deep commitment to creating positive content environments for children and brings a unique ability to engage and promote programming to audiences especially within The Roku Channel. This partnership is an important component of our strategy to be everywhere our audience is today.”

“CoComelon is beloved by tens of millions of children around the world and is a natural fit for our growing selection of content available to the millions of families who are increasingly turning to The Roku Channel every day for both entertainment and educational content,” said Rob Holmes, VP of Programming and Engagement, Roku. “CoComelon joins a robust line-up of children’s programming within our Kids & Family experience and we could not be more excited to welcome their incredible streaming content to The Roku Channel.”

Roku users will be able to enjoy CoComelon favorites beginning today, including some of their most popular videos such as “Bath Song,” “Yes, Yes Vegetables,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” “Wheels on the Bus,” and “Baby Shark Submarine,” which have amassed billions of views.

Kids & Family on The Roku Channel, which launched last fall, is a popular destination for family friendly entertainment offering more than 20,000 TV episodes and movies. The Roku Channel is the home to more than 100,000 titles, including free movies and TV episodes as well as premium entertainment, and is one of the top channels on the Roku platform. In Q1, The Roku Channel reached households with an estimated 36 million people. It continues to grow substantially faster than the overall platform, with a greater than 100% increase in streaming hours year-over-year in Q1.

For more information visit The Roku Channel.

About Treasure Studio, Inc.

Treasure Studio, Inc. (TSI) was founded in 2005 with the goal of making accessible, quality content for children and families. Home of YouTube phenomenon CoComelon, the platform’s #1 kids-focused channel, the company launched its first YouTube channel in 2006 with the intent of making videos free to viewers around the world. The Irvine, California-based studio has been consistently producing videos and songs for 13 years. At the heart of the company is a dedicated and talented team of artists, storytellers, musicians, and animators, who love to bring both their childhoods and parenthoods into their work.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, reach, impact and availability of CoComelon on The Roku Channel, and the features, benefits and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Contacts

Roku, Inc.



Abby Reyes



[email protected]

Grand Communications, Inc. (for TSI/Cocomelon)



Alison Grand



212.584.1133; [email protected]

Jaymie Ivler



917.208.5287; [email protected]