WorldofLeggings.com Releases 30 New Graphic Print Fashion Face Masks and Adds Face Masks and Personal Protection Devices as a Permanent Product Offering to Its Website

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WorldofLeggings.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) World of Leggings® has released 30 new graphic print fashion face masks and is adding face masks and personal protection devices as a permanent fashion category to its online product mix. Over the last few weeks, the face mask has become a permanent addition to the fashion accessory category and is now a part of the vernacular in North American fashion. The new face mask category on World of Leggings (WOL) includes everything from basic scuba and cotton face masks, graphic print face masks, balaclavas, face shields as well as fashion designer surgical masks and N95 and KN95 medical masks. WOL has also just released a fabulous digital graphic print fashion face mask collection that includes designs such as the USA flag, spiderwebs, gorgeous florals and animal designs. Each reusable digital print face mask has a built-in rear pocket for a PM2.5 filter for even greater protection against tiny harmful particulates.

In addition, World of Leggings is creating matching fashion face masks and leggings sets that will merge the two pieces into a new fashion duo combination. This new fashion combo will take some of WOL’s most popular legging styles and create dynamic matching sets as a new product offering. There are many innovative ideas that are being developed and tested using various fabrics and designs that will mix comfort and functionality with effective and efficient oral air filtration for maximum protection and edgy styling. This will include face masks with PM2.5 filters, 1-ply and 2-ply fabric face masks as well as sport neoprene and graphic design combinations.

World of Leggings is also providing ongoing face mask replacement filters for both the PM2.5 and the carbon activated replacement filters for ongoing replenishment of reusable fashion face masks. Additional product releases will be announced as they arrive.

