World Poker Tour® Announces First-Ever WPT® Online Series in Partnership with partypoker

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–History is made on the World Poker Tour®! The WPT® and its partner partypoker are thrilled to announce the first WPT Online Series that will take place exclusively on the partypoker platform.

The series will take place from May 10-26, 2020 and the $3,200 buy-in, $5 million guaranteed WPT Online Championship will highlight the schedule. The WPT Online Championship will take place over the course of the entire festival, with Day 1 flights available starting on May 10.

The entire partypoker series includes $30 million in guarantees and $7 million for the WPT events on the schedule.

Along with the WPT Online Championship, the WPT500 and WPTDeepStacks™ brands will be featured in the WPT Online Series. The WPT500 Online event will take place from May 10-18 with 10 starting flights on the schedule and a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for the tournament.

WPTDeepStacks Online will close out the WPT Online Series with a $1 million guarantee event taking place from May 25-26.

“WPT and partypoker are proud to break new ground for both of our brands with the first WPT Online festival,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour. “Players from around the globe can look forward to the opportunity to play in World Poker Tour events from the comfort of their homes at all buy-in levels.”

Hermance Blum, WPT VP Europe, added, “$7 million in guarantees for WPT events alone on partypoker is an exciting breakthrough for our partnership, and we can’t wait to crown our first WPT Online Championship winner and see them in the WPT Tournament of Champions presented by Baccarat Crystal.”

Players that are eligible to play on partypoker can secure their seats to any of the WPT Online events through partypoker’s WPT Passport program. Click here for more information about the WPT Passport.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 35 states across the United States. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE). For more information, go to WPT.com.

About partypoker

partypoker.com is one of the oldest, most recognized and trusted online poker brands. Launched in August 2001, partypoker.com is one of the pioneers of the online poker industry. Every day, thousands of players take a seat at our tables to enjoy cash games, generous tournament prize pools and attractive promotions. Accessible online via web and download or on mobile with iOS and android apps, players can also experience real life partypoker events through their partnership with Dusk Till Dawn Casino, Nottingham, Playground poker club, Montreal or at other partner venues around the world.

partypoker is the leading poker brand of GVC Holding PLC (LSE: GVC), a global online gaming company. GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both b2c and b2b markets. GVC has four main product verticals and its core brands are Betboo, Sportingbet, bwin, partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group is headquartered in the Isle of Man and has licenses in Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Denmark, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Spain, Malta, Denmark, UK, South Africa, and the Dutch Caribbean.

About partypoker LIVE

partypoker LIVE was created in January 2017 as a global poker tour, with the aim of bringing large field, high guarantee tournaments to players all over the world. Within just 12 months the partypoker LIVE tour has grown into the world’s largest ever poker tour, and is guaranteeing over $200,000,000 in the 2018/2019 season.

Through the new player portal, mypartypokerlive.com, poker players from around the world can get quick access to global poker satellite and schedule information as well as follow live event reporting, watch hundreds of poker videos and earn member rewards.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful entertainment brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). Allied Esports Entertainment was created in August 2019 when Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to future results, strategy and plans of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. and the World Poker Tour (collectively, the “Companies”) (including certain projections and business trends, and statements, which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect,” “estimated,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “projects,” “will” or “will be taken,” “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Companies as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, each Company’s respective revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel, and the ability to retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and no Company undertakes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

©2020 WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

WPT, World Poker Tour and Spade Card Design are registered trademarks of WPT Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

WPT Media Contact

Matt Clark – [email protected]

WPT Event Manager Europe

Joaquim Tirach – [email protected]

Investor Contact:



Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations



[email protected]

424-238-6249