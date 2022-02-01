World Mobile Token Launches WMTscan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – World Mobile Token has officially launched World Mobile Token Scan (WMTscan), a blockchain and network explorer that provides live analytics on the World Mobile network, WMT transactions, and blockchain data.

World Mobile Token is the utility token that powers the World Mobile network and is the backbone of its sharing economy. World Mobile uses blockchain technology and a dynamic network model to connect the unconnected and provide more efficient connectivity to those who are already connected across the world.

World Mobile is deploying a hybrid network infrastructure and partnering with traditional telecom companies to deliver connectivity where it is needed most, and the network’s adoption is projected to potentially snowball with the launch of more network nodes in the upcoming months.

The official launch of WMTscan means network analytics such as data usage can now be tracked and viewed, marking a massive milestone in the growth of the World Mobile network. The network has thousands of active members per day and its sharing economy model, which is powered by WMT.

Speaking on the launch of WMTscan, Zachary Vann, Head of Token at World Mobile Token, said:

“The launch of WMTscan shows the tangibility of the sharing economy and the consumer consumption of data on our network. The live analytics will display network growth and allow people to watch the sharing economy grow in real-time. It’s also a great way for people to track token activity and the utility that WMT plays in the World Mobile network.”

The launch is perfectly timed with the new rebrand of the World Mobile Token website. The new website highlights the utility of WMT in powering the World Mobile network and the sharing economy that allows anyone to own a part of the trillion-dollar telco industry.

World Mobile Token is rolling out further improvements and rebranding its website to offer the best user experience for those who want to reshape global telecommunications and connect the world.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token is the token that powers the World Mobile network, the first mobile network built on the blockchain. World Mobile Token is a native asset on the Cardano blockchain and is used as the utility token in the World Mobile Chain token economy. World Mobile Chain is a decentralized telecommunications network that provides a sharing economy that aims to enable the delivery of internet access to half of the world that is not connected.

The primary role of World Mobile Token is to power the sharing economy at the heart of the network. Transactions on the network are generated via calls, text messages, streaming, internet browsing, or other value-added services such as healthcare, insurance, micro-loans, and more offered through the World Mobile service.

To learn more about World Mobile Token, visit https://worldmobiletoken.com.

