World Health Organization and Out There Impact join forces to use the power of mobile to prevent the ongoing spread of COVID-19 as world awaits vaccine rollout

Global campaign looks to reach hundreds of millions of global citizens by early 2021, sharing reliable, accurate and engaging information, via mobile, on how to prevent infection and help contain the spread of COVID-19

16th December, 2020 – London, UK: Out There Impact, the impact division of mobile advertising and data monetisation company Out There Media, committed to using the power of mobile technology for the greater good, today announced that it is collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a global mobile education campaign looking to contain the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The two organizations will work together to distribute messages to more than three hundred million global citizens by early 2021 via Out There Impact’s mobile engagement platform and its mobile operator partners.

This vast and ambitious undertaking will start today with feature-rich, interactive and actionable mobile messaging made available to the customers of 15 of Out There Impact’s mobile operator partners in Europe, Africa and Asia. Taking part in the first phase of the initiative are: MTN Ghana, MTN Nigeria and MTN South Africa; Ooredoo Indosat Indonesia; Orange Spain; Telefonica Germany/o2 and o2 UK; Vodacom South Africa; Vodafone Germany and UK; and 9Mobile Nigeria.

This global distribution will reach 200 million citizens initially and be supplemented by further distributions from additional mobile operators, reaching more than 300 million people by early 2021. Out There Impact and the WHO’s ultimate ambition is to reach the total addressable global audience of Out There Impact’s network, via all its mobile operator partners – some 1.5 billion people.

The initial phase launching today will leverage Rich Communication Services (RCS), supported by mobile operators. RCS is a brand-new mobile messaging standard offering an interactive, actionable and feature-packed experience including rich media, videos, chatbots and more. Citizens will be able to interact with a chatbot providing life-saving information about preventing the spread of COVID-19, with tips, advice, and a video to stay safe during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread at alarming rates around the world, it is vital that we arm global citizens with accurate information to keep people safe and informed,” said Andy Pattison, Team Lead Digital Channels, World Health Organization. “To cut through the abundance of information about the virus and recent COVID-19 vaccine developments, we need clear, reliable messages delivered through direct and engaging platforms, such as through mobile messaging. We greatly appreciate the commitment from Out There Impact and its mobile operator partners in taking such direct and decisive action at a time when it is desperately needed.”

WHO has served as the leading international health agency spearheading the global response to the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beginning, WHO has worked to rapidly establish international coordination, scale up country readiness and response, and accelerate research and innovation. Today, as information on the transmission and epidemiology of the virus evolves, WHO continues to provide essential guidance and public health recommendations to governments, communities and individuals everywhere.

“Out There Impact was formed precisely to drive these types of global game-changing campaigns that contribute to the greater good,” said Daphne Loukas, CEO, Out There Impact. “Our technology platform and range of global operator partners gives us access to 1.5 billion people. We also support the latest technology innovations, and RCS is one such innovation that is on the cusp of revolutionizing mobile consumer engagement. We’re committed to doing all we can, including investing our time and resources pro bono, to help the WHO and the rest of the world succeed in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

About Out There Impact

Out There Impact (OTI) is a division of Out There Media, the leading mobile advertising and data monetisation company.

OTI uses its mobile technology platform to support global philanthropic campaigns with a clear mission to improve people’s lives. It works with development agencies, NGOs, corporate organisations, venture philanthropists and foundations to demonstrate the power of mobile for the greater good.

About Out There Media

Out There Media (OTM) is a leading mobile advertising and data monetization company that uniquely links mobile operators with advertisers via its proprietary, award-winning technology, Mobucks™.

The company’s platform enables mobile operators to monetize their data, assets and subscriber bases, while at the same time enabling brands and agencies to reach their audiences in a highly-targeted manner with OTM’s ‘micro-targeting at scale’ approach – leading to unprecedented levels of consumer engagement.

OTM works with Fortune 500 companies such as Unilever, Pepsi, Nestle, L’Oreal, Coca Cola, P&G, and mobile operators such as Vodafone Group, Telefonica Group, Orange, Vodacom, MTN Group, Zain, Starhub and Indosat. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria with operations across the globe.

About World Health Organization

The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, WHO works with 194 Member States, across six regions and from more than 150 offices, to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Our goal for 2019-2023 is to ensure that a billion more people have universal health coverage, to protect a billion more people from health emergencies, and provide a further billion people with better health and wellbeing.

Source: RealWire