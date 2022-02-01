World Blockchain Summit Comes Back to Dubai in March 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – World Blockchain Summit (WBS), the world’s longest running series of blockchain events is coming back to Dubai for its 24th edition on March 20-21 at Atlantis the Palm, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai.

WBS 2023

The summit hosted with the support of Strategic Partner, Elite Partner Investments, is themed Fostering the Future of Web3.0, and boasts one of the most stellar line-ups of industry heavyweights including:

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder, Polygon

Sunny Lu, Co-Founder & CEO, Vechain

Helen Hai, Executive VP, Binance and Head of Binance Charity

Max Kordek, CEO & Co-Founder, Lisk

Gracy Chen, Managing Director, Bitget

Jean-Charles Gaudechon, CEO, One-Football Labs

Alex Zinder, Global Head, Ledger Enterprises

Dina Sam’an, Co-Founder & Managing Director, CoinMENA

Dubai and the surrounding MENA countries have firmly established themselves as some of the most crypto, blockchain and web3.0 friendly markets in the world and so it is the perfect destination for projects and influencers from around the world to meet, network and support the continued growth of the ecosystem.

Furqan Rassul, CEO of Elite Partner Investment remarked, “As a hub for innovation and technology, Dubai has tremendous potential for the growth of the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. We are seeing a significant increase in interest and adoption of these technologies in the region, and I am optimistic about its future here. With the support of the government and the business community, Dubai is becoming a leader in this space, and I believe that Elite Partner Investment is well-positioned to play a key role in driving this growth in collaboration with WBS.”

Amongst the topics of discussion identifying the game-changing trends in the web3.0 ecosystem are decrypting the regulatory landscape of virtual assets, central bank digital currencies, and cross-border payments and maximizing ESG impact with blockchain.

Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman, WBS noted, “We are honoured to announce the endorsement of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai, alongside the participation of the most prominent players in the crypto and Web 3.0 space, including Binance, VeChain, Ripple, Polygon, Investcorp, and many others. This shows the influence and growth of the WBS conference, making it a premier event globally in this ever-changing industry. Attendees can network and learn from the brightest minds in the field, making WBS Dubai a must-attend event for those seeking valuable insights and connections.”

Sunny Lu, Co-Founder & CEO, VeChain added, “I look forward to joining the World Blockchain Summit and sharing the work we’re doing over at the VeChain Foundation. Our team is enabling revolutionary applications of blockchain in the field of sustainability. World Blockchain Summit presents an ideal opportunity to share more information about these important developments with an expert audience.”

Confirmed speakers at the summit include:

Reece Merrick, Senior Director, Global Strategic Partners, Ripple

Nena Dokuzov, National representative in European Blockchain Partnership, Republic of Slovenia

Hervé Francois, Blockchain Fund Partner, Investcorp

Confirmed sponsors at the summit include:

Gold Sponsors: IMPT.io, UrbanID, Web3 Management

Exhibitors: Cinemakoin.io, Crastonic, DeCir, Sabai Ecoverse

Official PR Partner: Luna PR

Official Content Distribution Partner: Zex PR Wire

Official Event App Partner: CrowdComms

Ecosystem Partner: CryptoOasis

Association partners: European Blockchain Association, MENA Fintech Association

Community Partners: EcoX, APAC DAO

Media Partners: Cointelegraph, BeInCrypto, Cryptonewz, Bitcoin World, Coinbold, The News Crypto, CAN Newswire, Dx Talks, BitCoin Addict, Coin Cruncher, CoinsCapture, Cryptopolitan, Gagsty, ICOHolder, The Cryptonomist, CoinPedia Fintech News, Crypto Reporter, Hashd News, Dsrpt Blog, CryptoEvents, Bitcoin Trading, Crypto Bulls Club, Bitcoin Insider, The Coin Republic, The Eastern herald, Kiro Media and Itez

About World Blockchain Summit

World Blockchain Summit is the home of global web 3.0 communities and experts designed to foster growth, collaboration, and adoption of the latest emerging technologies in the space. This is the world’s largest series of summits that is exclusively dedicated to the proliferation of the ecosystem and adoption of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web 3.0 solutions that connects founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers, media and influencers.

WBS has hosted over 20 editions in over 10 countries.

For more information and tickets, visit www.worldblockchainsummit.com/Dubai

