Workforce Institute Radio Podcast: Developing Your Frontline Leaders

What: Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, welcomes Dr. Martin Armstrong, vice president of payroll shared services at Charter Communications, to discuss his chapter in the most recent Workforce Institute book, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce.” Armstrong’s chapter, “What Frontline Leadership Needs Now,” explores the critical importance of investing in the development of frontline managers.

Topics discussed on the podcast include:

Identifying the key behaviors and skillsets frontline managers need to be successful;

The importance of empowering frontline managers with the necessary tools to enable strategic thinking, effective communication, and strong execution of tasks; and

Proven research and practical insight on how decision-making techniques and change management training can help frontline managers be successful in their roles.

When: Available now.

Where: The Workforce Institute at Kronos podcast page or at Apple Podcasts.

Why: The Workforce Institute provides research and education on critical workplace issues facing organizations around the globe. By bringing together thought leaders, The Workforce Institute is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the knowledge and information they need to manage their workforces effectively and provide a voice for employees on important workplace issues. A hallmark of The Workforce Institute’s research is balancing the needs and desires of diverse employee populations with the needs of organizations. For additional information, visit www.workforceinstitute.org.

