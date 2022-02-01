Workers’ Compensation Veteran Kent Spafford Joins Harvard MedTech as Special Advisor to the CEO

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kent Spafford, a well-known executive and leader in the workers’ compensation sector for three decades, is joining Harvard MedTech as a special advisor to the CEO, Shan Padda.

“Harvard MedTech is bringing the most creative and powerful solution to alleviating pain and trauma that we have seen in more than a generation,” noted Spafford. “I am very enthusiastic to be a part of this company that is bringing relief to injured workers, avoiding dangerous addictions to prescription drugs, and helping patients get back to their jobs and their lives. Vx® Therapy is truly a gamechanger for workers’ compensation.”

“Kent’s experience and leadership in healthcare, both in the workers’ compensation and group health verticals, is known and highly respected,” said Shan Padda, Harvard MedTech founder and CEO. “As special advisor to the CEO Kent will help shape our strategic vision, refine our go to market strategy, and work closely with our sales and operational teams to help ensure we are delivering the best possible outcome for the injured workers that we serve. Kent is in the top tier of entrepreneurs; his record speaks for itself. It is an honor to have him on the team.”

Kent Spafford served as CEO at One Call, the nation’s leader in specialty network management services for the workers’ compensation industry, where he helped grow the company from a small diagnostic imaging provider to an industry leader and consolidator offering a full range of network services for injured workers, their employers, and insurers. Under his leadership the company enjoyed over 4000% growth. From 2013 to 2021 he served on the board of directors for One Call, including serving as Vice Chairman of the Board. He currently still has an advisory role with One Call. Spafford is currently on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Payers Administrators and Networks (AAPAN) where he is a past co-chair and on the Workers Compensation Research Institute’s (WCRI) Disability and Medical Management Program Advisory Board. He is a senior advisor for Brown Brothers Harriman Capital Partners Private Equity funds and former Board member of KabaFusion. In addition, Kent sits on the Board of Healix, an infusion company, and is on the Board of Akeso, an occupational medicine corporation.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270