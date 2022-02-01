Workers’ Compensation Executive Chris Watson Appointed EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Harvard MedTech

Innovative Virtual Reality and Behavioral Health Solution for Healing Trauma Continues to Expand

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veteran workers’ compensation executive Chris Watson has joined Harvard MedTech as EVP and Chief Operating Officer. Harvard MedTech, a breakthrough digital health company, offers a revolutionary new approach to healing trauma and pain by combining virtual reality, artificial intelligence and behavioral interventions under the guidance of dedicated behavioral health clinicians with oversight by independent physicians.





“I’m very excited to be joining this talented team during this time of explosive growth,” said Watson. “The increased interest we are seeing in virtual reality combined with behavioral health shows the need for new and innovative approaches to helping Injured Workers’ deal with workplace trauma. Providing a nonpharmacologic, nonsurgical program, Harvard MedTech’s Vx® Therapy delivers a validated and timely solution for dealing with the pain, depression and anxiety associated with workplace injuries.”

“Chris has been an extremely valuable contributor to a number of critical initiatives in his time serving on our advisory board,” said Shan Padda, Chief Executive Officer and founder, Harvard MedTech. “His extensive knowledge of the workers’ compensation industry, how it actually works, and its needs in successfully serving its various stakeholders, will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth. Chris is not only a highly skilled executive that has successfully managed large growth and market-leading organizations, he is personally committed to Harvard MedTech’s core values – empathy, integrity, and innovation. Chris has an especially unique skill set and omniscient perspective in that he has successfully led market dominant companies in every segment of the Workers Compensation ecosystem. He brings vision, experience, and thought leadership to the company as we continue our upward trajectory. During our time working together, I have come to respect and admire Chris, both as an operating executive and as a person, but perhaps even more importantly, as a partner to me.”

In his new role, Watson will manage Harvard MedTech’s operations, sales, marketing, account management, enterprise technology, and clinical teams.

Watson’s impressive career spans more than twenty years as an executive leader in workers’ compensation. Prior to joining Harvard MedTech, Chris was the Chief Operating Officer for One Call Care Management, a leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers’ compensation industry. Chris’s experience also includes serving as COO for Coventry Workers’ Compensation Services, COO at Auto Injury Solutions, President at First Script, VP of Operations at Concentra Network Services, and VP of Provider Relations at Em3. Additionally, Chris currently serves on the Board of Directors for Kids’ Chance of America and has served on Harvard MedTech’s advisory board for the last six months.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an F/A-18 pilot. For more information, visit www.Harvardmedtech.com.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270