Work from Home: Businesses and Organizations Keep Employees Productive and Responsive Through Disruption with 8×8 Business Readiness Kit

Kit Designed to Help Equip 8×8 Customers with Tools, Resources and Best Practices to Safely and Securely Shift Employees to Remote Working

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCTR—8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced a readiness kit that helps businesses and organizations prepare their employees to safely and securely work from home. The kit, available for 8×8 customers at support.8×8.com, provides the tools and resources to enable remote work readiness without sacrificing enterprise security, employee productivity and collaboration or customer responsiveness.

“At Black & White, our priority is to enable employees to work safely from anywhere, anytime, and on any device so they can stay productive and continue to support our client with minimum disruption,” said Nicki Riedel, founder and partner at Black & White Design, Inc, a marketing communications and graphic design firm in Silicon Valley. “With the 8×8 Business Readiness Kit, it was easy to quickly transition our entire workforce to remote working, and continue providing excellent support to our clients when they need it most.”

The Business Readiness Kit equips 8×8 customers, using its cloud voice, chat, video meetings and contact center solution on one, open cloud technology platform, with the tools and resources necessary to prepare their employees for the ability to securely work remotely. The kit includes:

Company-wide communication template to notify and educate employees.

Handy instructional resources including quick reference guides and product navigation videos to quickly enable employees to use the 8×8 cloud communications, video collaboration and contact center solution.

Activation guides to deploy 8×8 Video Meetings with instruction on how to use video collaboration securely and privately.

Best practices for remote employees, contact center agents, educators and more.

“As businesses and organizations around the world evolve to address the challenges of these times, it’s critical to keep employees secure, productive and responsive while working remotely,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8×8, Inc. “At 8×8, we are diligently working to help equip our customers with all the tools, resources and support needed to ensure they are prepared for any uncertainty.”

Visit support.8×8.com to read the Business Readiness Kit, and learn how businesses and organizations can ensure operational resiliency and prepare employees to work from home.

Nearly 9.4 Million Video Meetings Monthly Active Users Worldwide

8×8 X Series meets the needs of businesses with a mobile and remote workforce by providing a highly reliable and resilient solution across desktop and mobile devices for voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, APIs and advanced analytics. This allows companies to rapidly unify a distributed workforce and enable flexible workstyles. 8×8 X Series includes 8×8 Video Meetings, which is also available as a free, unlimited standalone version at https://8×8.vc, and provides international dial-in numbers in more than 55 countries. 8×8 Video Meetings is optimized for use with the WebRTC standard which enables attendees to instantly join meetings without any downloads or plugins. 8×8 Video Meetings is also part of 8×8 Express, a solution for small organizations and teams that require a complete, preconfigured business phone system with a dedicated business number, video meetings and messaging in a single desktop and mobile application.

8×8 has experienced a significant increase in usage across its video meetings solutions, including meet.jit.si and 8×8 Video Meeting services, with monthly active users growing globally to nearly 9.4 million. For the latest 8×8 video meetings solutions usage statistics, user stories and social posts updated daily, visit https://www.8×8.com/live.

About 8×8, Inc.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8×8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8×8.com, or follow 8×8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8×8® and 8×8 X Series™ are trademarks of 8×8, Inc.

