Wondery Announces the Launch of a New Immersive Mobile App 

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#App–Wondery, the world’s largest independent podcaster, has announced the launch of its new app, featuring hit shows Dr. Death, The Shrink Next Door, Business Wars, and the upcoming original mini-series, Guru (7/1). The Wondery App is a new podcast listening platform that helps listeners discover and enjoy Wondery shows.





The Wondery App’s interface is designed for users accustomed to popular streaming music and TV platforms. At startup, the Wondery title screen greets listeners briefly before transitioning swiftly to a video trailer fully integrated into the user interface. In addition, users will recognize features standard in streaming TV apps such as all-season browsing, where you can enjoy your favorite Wondery show season by season in a simple to use interface, “Continue Listening,” where you can jump right back into episodes and series’ you’re in the middle of right from the home screen of the app, and “binge playback” mode, where you can easily binge episodes of a series in order without having to interact with the app.

Wondery App users can easily upgrade to Wondery+ with a single tap. Wondery+ is a subscription-based offering that offers users an elevated experience with exclusive and early access, binge opportunities, bonus episodes, and ad-free listening. The app launched with an exclusive season of Business Wars, titled Playboy vs. Penthouse, a bonus episode of the award-winning show The Shrink Next Door, and early binge access to the upcoming second season of the Wondery original audio-drama, Blood Ties.

Wondery’s Chief Operating Officer, Jen Sargent, sees the app release as a strong statement about how quickly the medium, and the company itself, are growing. “The Wondery app is the next step in bringing our stories to listeners with an immersive and personalized mobile experience. At Wondery, we are constantly listening to our audience and creating innovative content and experiences that are highly engaging and make it easier to access the content they love,” she said.

The Wondery App is available in the U.S. as a free download for iPhone from Apple’s App Store (via this link) and Android from Google Play (via this link). Wondery expects to launch the Wondery App in additional markets later in the second half of 2020. Wondery+ is available for $4.99 per month or $34.99 with an annual subscription, and for a limited time, users can enjoy Wondery+ with a 30-day free trial.

Wondery is the largest independent podcast publisher in the world, known for character-driven, binge-worthy stories including “Dying for Sex,” “Dr. Death,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “Blood Ties” and “Business Wars.” Wondery is behind 8 of the Top 20 New Shows of 2019, according to Podtrac, with The Shrink Next Door landing at the #1 new show of 2019. Twenty-six of Wondery’s shows have hit #1 on Apple Podcasts. Several of them have been, or are in the process of being, adapted for scripted television. Wondery has gained critical acclaim and commercial success for its immersive approach to sonic, emotionally immersive storytelling, which helps listeners to “feel the story.”

For additional Wondery+, Wondery App, or Wondery details, app images, app demos, interviews with Wondery executives, or quotes, please contact [email protected].

