Wondershare Unveils Filmora X the Next Generation Video Editor

VANCOUVER, BC., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Filmora X officially launches in North America, and the hugely popular video editor arrives with a host of updated features that are perfect for new content creators and prosumers who want to drag and drop their way to extraordinary videos. Wondershare Filmora X (pronounced “Ten”) is the highly anticipated, major upgrade specifically designed for video editors looking for advanced animation and editing features such as motion tracking and keyframing, without the high learning curve and the high cost.

“We are devoted to simplifying the video-making process so our users can free up time for creativity,” says Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. “Whether you’re a YouTube creator, a small-business owner, or just making great videos for your friends and family, the all new Wondershare Filmora X will change the way creators interact with video editing.”

Newcomers to video editing are often overwhelmed by some of the products on the market, which are difficult to learn and expensive to purchase. Wondershare Filmora X has enhanced its incredibly intuitive interface — and combined with an impressive suite of drag-and-drop functions — that simplicity of use helps foster creativity in video editing. Now, anyone can easily create video projects with layers of clips, cool animations, and fun effects.

“The new version of our video editor presents a pleasant and enjoyable journey through every click,” says Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. “With Wondershare Filmora X, excessive, repetitive tasks have been stripped away, so users can devote their time and energy to sparking their imagination instead.”

New and returning users will discover an upgraded video-editing experience, where the latest advance features are easy-to-master. Building on the tremendous success of Filmora9, which launched in December 2018, Wondershare Filmora X boasts the following new upgrades:

Motion Tracking: Intuitive tracking that’s perfect for beginners and intermediate editors. Tracking is easily accessible from the main interface of Filmora X. Keyframing: Apply one-click pre-sets for an easier keyframe experience or just animate freely — the choice is yours. Editable pre-sets make this the easiest keyframing experience around. Color Matching: Save time by applying color correction settings across multiple clips at once. Take color settings from one clip and then apply them to a batch of clips with ease. Audio Ducking: Quickly fade your music so your dialogue stands out. It only takes one click to fade one audio track into another! Dark/Light Skin UI Switch: Edit in any setting in light or dark mode for a more comfortable experience. Keyboard Shortcut Customization: Edit faster using hotkey commands. Mac Touch-Bar Support: A faster way to preview your timeline.

These new features, in addition to the proven Filmora video-editing toolkit, make Wondershare Filmora X the perfect choice for content creators who are seeking a stress-free and rewarding user experience.

Pricing and Compatibility

Wondershare Filmora X is available for Windows and Mac and is priced at US$69.99 for a lifetime license. It is compatible with Windows 10/Windows 8.1/Windows 7/ (64-bit OS) and macOS v. 10.15, macOS v. 10.14, macOS v. 10.13 and macOS v. 10.12.

For all the latest Filmora news and updates, visit filmora.wondershare.com/video-editor/ or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-unveils-filmora-x-the-next-generation-video-editor-301154636.html

SOURCE Wondershare