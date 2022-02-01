Wolters Kluwer Kicks Off 18th Annual CCH Connections: User Conference to Advance Technology Innovation in Tax, Accounting and Audit

Immersive, three-day experience will bring together 1,100+ attendees to learn from influential experts, connect with peers and prepare their firms for the future

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–Tomorrow, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting will kick off its 18th annual CCH Connections: User Conference, where more than 1,100 tax, accounting and audit professionals will come together to collaborate, network with peers, learn how to leverage Wolters Kluwer technologies to their fullest potential, and gain new insights on key trends impacting the profession in 2023 and beyond.

Jason Marx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America, said:

“We’re excited to bring our customers together again this year for the CCH Connections: User Conference this year, where our customers will learn from some of the industry’s most influential experts, connect with peers and gain practical insights that help them to simplify the way they work, improve profitability, make more informed decisions, and grow their businesses with confidence.”

The CCH Connections: User Conference will be held Nov. 8-11, in Tampa, Florida. Keynote speakers and presentations include:

J ason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America , will explore how innovation continues to drive the evolution of the tax and accounting profession and will preview new Wolters Kluwer innovations that help firms improve efficiency, profitability and accelerate growth.

, will explore how innovation continues to drive the evolution of the tax and accounting profession and will preview new Wolters Kluwer innovations that help firms improve efficiency, profitability and accelerate growth. Duncan Wardle, former Head of Creativity and Innovation at The Walt Disney Company , will share why Thinking Different is key to building a profitable business and a winning culture.

, will share why Thinking Different is key to building a profitable business and a winning culture. Shola Richards, CEO and Founder of Go Together Global and best-selling author of Making Work Work and Go Together, will share encouraging yet practical guidance on how firms can create a positive workplace culture where every employee can thrive.

will share encouraging yet practical guidance on how firms can create a positive workplace culture where every employee can thrive. An interactive, augmented reality exhibit hosted by Microsoft, which will provide a glimpse into what the CCH Axcess™ experience of the future could look like.

Every attendee, from associates to partners, will also have the opportunity to:

Be among the first to learn about impactful enhancements to leading Wolters Kluwer technologies including CCH Axcess™, CCH® Pro System fx® , and CCH® AnswerConnect .

including and . Earn up to 22 CPE credits .

. Choose from more than 80+ unique and engaging breakout sessions, lectures, discussion pods and workshops which feature content in four specialized content tracks – audit, firm management, tax and technology – led by some of the best and brightest experts in the tax and accounting industry.

which feature content in four specialized content tracks – audit, firm management, tax and technology – led by some of the best and brightest experts in the tax and accounting industry. Learn new ways to maximize Wolters Kluwer technology and get interactive access to live demonstrations of current and soon-to-be-released Wolters Kluwer product innovations.

