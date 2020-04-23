Within Introduces ‘Supernatural,’ An In-Home VR Fitness Experience For Oculus Quest

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Within today will release Supernatural , the world’s first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality. Designed for Oculus Quest and paired with your smartphone, Supernatural provides users with expertly coached daily workouts, detailed fitness tracking, an expansive catalog of music and a chance to exercise in the world’s most beautiful locations without ever leaving home.



“We built Supernatural to solve a problem we had,” says Within co-founder and CEO, Chris Milk. “Exercise requires long-term commitment to see benefits, but for many offers very little short-term enjoyment. Virtual reality allows us to make home exercise fundamentally fun and something you actually look forward to doing. It’s similar to playing a sport you love, but that sport is from the future, and it fits in your bedroom.”

Home-Fitness Has Never Been More Fun

Supernatural embraces a new paradigm when it comes to interactive physical movement in VR. Paired with gorgeous photoreal landscapes and energizing music, users are transported and challenged to move in ways that fire up heart rates and tone muscles. Daily on-demand workouts are personalized “rhythm maps,” designed by choreographers and coached by top fitness trainers.

“We’ve taken everything we know and love about moving to music in VR and paired it with everything we wanted from in-home fitness: expert guidance, real-time metrics and results, while leaving out everything we don’t—mainly the rowing, running and cycling in place,” says Within co-founder, Aaron Koblin. “It’s both incredibly fun, and rooted in healthy movement.”

Daily Workouts combine beautiful destinations, popular music, and expert guidance.

A Growing Team of Coaches guide you through form, breathing, and motivation.

On-Demand Fitness targets every major muscle group and gets your heart pumping.

Dynamic Difficulty keeps you challenged in real-time. As you improve, the workout gets harder.

Travel the World to outrageously beautiful photoreal locations: the Great Wall of China, the Galapagos' Isabela Island, Ethiopia's Erta Ale Volcano and the Machu Picchu Ruins.

Premium Music from the world's top artists. With extensive industry partnerships, Supernatural offers an expansive catalog of music, including artists from the world's largest music company, Universal Music Group, and others.

Intelligent and Personalized metrics calibrate your height, arm span, squat depth and lunges to ensure that every workout is safe, challenging and mapped specifically to your body.

Pair Supernatural with Select Heart Rate Monitors to Track Progress. Workout summaries detail your accuracy, movements, and power.

Join the Community using the Supernatural Companion App for your smartphone. Find friends, share your workouts, and make your mark on the weekly leaderboard.

Creator-Made for This Moment in Fitness

Created by Within, Supernatural started two years ago, with a big ambition from co-founders Aaron Koblin and Chris Milk to create an exercise service that could make users love, rather than loathe, working out.

Two crucial questions fueled the creators’ quest: What can VR uniquely do that other fitness systems can only dream of doing? And, what if we could achieve the mental and physical equivalent of 30 minutes of snowboarding in the Swiss Alps, all in the comfort of your home?

Supernatural was built using the guidance of experts in the fields of physical fitness, biokinesiology, and healthy human movement. Combined with an incredible roster of choreographers, video game designers, artists, and engineers, the result is Supernatural.

Start Your Supernatural Membership Today

Supernatural will be available on April 23, from 10 AM PST in the Oculus Store. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and $19/month founding member* rate. Membership automatically begins and renews monthly after free trial ends. Cancel at any time. For details visit www.getsupernatural.com

*Founding members receive a free, sweat-proof silicone liner to protect your headset. Available while supplies last.

About Within

Within was founded in 2014 with the goal of combining art, engineering and creative purpose to develop innovative immersive experiences in virtual and augmented reality. The Within app is the leading independent distribution platform of premium narrative VR content.

With deep expertise in multi-media narratives, Within creates tools, formats and software to distinguish its original content and enable future immersive media creators. Fast Company named Within one of the ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies” in 2020.

Within’s AR storytelling platform for children, Wonderscope, is available on ARKit-enabled Apple iOS devices. Apple selected Wonderscope as an ‘App of the Day’ and the platform has received multiple awards, including a Children’s BAFTA (2019), and a Kidscreen Award for Best Original Learning App (2020).

Launched in April 2020, Supernatural, is a VR exercise and wellness app that provides fun and interactive workouts in stunning destinations around the world, all from the comfort of your home.

Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Temasek, Emerson Collective, 21st Century Fox, WPP, Raine Ventures, WME, Live Nation, Vice Media, Tribeca Enterprises, Annapurna Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

