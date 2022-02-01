With Card Owner Feedback at the Forefront, Sentient Jet Rolls Out Its 2023 Exclusive Benefits Guide Featuring Hand-Selected Partners Offering:

Exceptional Service, Instant Access, Evolving Digital and Sustainability Innovations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category, Sentient Jet launches its new 2023 Exclusive Benefits Guide for Jet Card Owners created with the understanding that a private flight is just one part of a client’s journey. Marking its tenth edition, the new Exclusive Benefits Guide highlights offerings available from a wide collection of strategic partner brands that align with Sentient Jet’s core tenets of exceptional service, safety, innovation, and sustainability development, underscoring the brand’s commitment to be a more thoughtful way to fly.

Card owners who take full advantage of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide can experience benefits with a value of approximately $184,000. The Guide provides additional value and showcases Sentient Jet’s commitment to evolving with the needs of its loyal card owners.

Through its exclusive benefits guide, Sentient Jet demonstrates its reach, well-earned reputation as a trusted travel utility, and the relationships it has fostered over nearly 25 years.

“Exceeding expectations has always been our priority, but so, too, has been rewarding the loyalty that Jet Card Owners have for our services. Our new Exclusive Benefits Guide for 2023 reveals the thoughtfulness and dedication we put into both, with more than 40 partners, new and long-term alike, whose offerings and benefits add real value to the industry-leading private aviation experience we provide,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet.

Each thoughtfully sourced benefit aligns with Sentient Jet’s core brand tenets, including:

Service

Known for providing exceptional service, Sentient Jet’s relationship with its trusted partners provides its Card Owners with exclusive benefits that they can’t find anywhere else. Select benefits range from exclusive offers from Flexjet Helicopters, Exclusive Resorts, The Eden Club, The Little Nell, and PS aka Private Suite, to name a few.

Sentient Jet has been the official private jet partner of Aspen Snowmass for the past 17 years and The Little Nell, Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel at the top of America’s most famous mountain town, has been part of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide since its inception.

“Over 10 years since we first joined in partnership with Sentient Jet, the company’s reputation for consistent, unmatched service has only grown stronger. Each year we work closely with the Sentient team to create a customized offer for Sentient Jet’s Benefits Guide that is exclusively available to their card owners, and we are excited to further our relationship with a true leader in private aviation as the industry continues to evolve,” said Henning Rahm, General Manager of The Little Nell in Aspen.

Safety

Card Owners benefit from Sentient Jet’s leading safety infrastructure, which the company has invested millions of dollars in, industry first Independent Safety Advisory Board, and exclusive safety certification technology.

Sentient Certified® is Sentient Jet’s proprietary certification process led by its in-house Chief Safety Officer. Each operator, aircraft, and pilot that flies for its program, as well as each flight, is individually certified by Sentient Jet, ensuring that all components of its stringent safety standards including operator, aircraft, pilot, and flight certifications are met on each and every trip.

Sentient Jet has also partnered with REVA, the largest dedicated fixed-wing jet air ambulance company in the Americas which provides medical assistance via air ambulances and seaplanes, and with its newest travel protection program ARREVA Advantage, Card Owners can tap into its comprehensive medical and insurance benefits, save on air ambulance transport services, and other medical assistance needs.

“Working with a company that takes safety as seriously as we do is a priority. We partnered with REVA to offer Card Owners top-of-line, efficient emergency medical assistance services including air ambulances, seaplanes, and travel protection program without the worry of any added costs. Through our partnership, Card Owners can rest assured that their trip is fully taken care of no matter what unforeseen circumstances arise,” said Chuck Starkowsky, Chief Safety Officer, Flexjet and Sentient Jet.

Digital Innovation

A key benefit to the program is Sentient Jet’s digital booking tools which allows for a consistent jet experience with instant access and outstanding service through its mobile application and first-of-its-kind fully automated Text-to-Book feature.

“It is important to us to keep evolving our digital offering to better enhance the booking experience and give our Card Owners instant access. With Text-to-Book, they’re able to quote and book a flight in seconds and through our mobile application, can redeem benefits, instantly quote and book flights, manage their trips, access real-time Sentient Certified Safety Check notifications via SMS, and 24/7 online chats. As our Card Owners become more and more technologically savvy, so will we,” says Durga Nagalla, Chief Technology Officer, Sentient Jet.

Sustainability

Sustainability partner 4Air supports Sentient Jet’s commitment to both carbon and emissions-neutral flying with an option for clients to become a Beyond Neutral and Climate Champion.

“As consciousness around environmental impacts on both the consumer and corporate side grows, Sentient Jet continues to lead the industry by committing all of its flights to 4AIR’s carbon and emissions neutral standard. Sentient Jet’s continued commitment to driving its sustainability initiative forward both pushes the industry to evolve and serves as a true benefit to its emissions-conscious flier, ” says Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR.

Looking ahead, Sentient Jet will also continue to refine the jet card category with purpose – by investing in sustainability and technology – to create both a positive impact and better optimize its Card Owners overall Sentient Jet experience.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

