Wisycom Releases new Dual-wideband Stereo IEM/IFB Transmitter

MTK982 Can Generate Multiple RF Modulations and Provides High-quality Audio With Extremely Low Spurious Emissions

TOMBOLO, ITALY, MARCH 20, 2023 —Wisycom, a global leader in the design and build of sophisticated RF solutions, announces its versatile new MTK982 dual-wideband, stereo IEM/IFB transmitter. With the highest quality audio and extremely low spurious emission, the MTK982 is capable of generating multiple types of RF modulations, making it ideal for a variety of live event productions. The company will present this new solution at the 2023 NAMM Show (Booth 14219).

“The MTK982 features the widest switching bandwidth available among any in-ear monitor system (up to 300 MHz), enabling users to find the best possible frequency anywhere in the world,” says Massimo Polo, CEO, Wisycom SRL. “Additionally, the low interference output features wideband intermodulation phase cancellation. This, combined with its Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) signal, allows the MTK982 to offer the highest quality signal available in an IEM/IFB transmitter. We look forward to showcasing these great features to NAMM attendees.”

In addition to its wideband RF functionality, the transmitter features integrated low-energy, long-range Bluetooth remote-control capability. It also has Stationary Wave Ratio (SWR) sensing on its antenna outputs. The 470-663 MHz frequency range in North America (470-770 MHz Europe), in conjunction with the BFLT1 transmitter and BFLR1 receiver, enables the MTK982 to transmit signals over fiber to a remote area, with very low latency. Further, the MTK982 can be remotely controlled and monitored using Wisycom Manager software.

The MTK982 also features DIGICOM multi-brand compatibility software, which makes it possible for users to integrate the transmitter with a variety of third-party receivers. The transmitter also has stereo, mono and intercom audio modulation, along with an optional redundant power supply and an output power of up to 2 Watts. With multi-companding DSP audio processing, analog and digital AES3 inputs, and primary/secondary outputs for distributed applications, the MTK982 is a powerful solution that will prove essential to audio systems.

The Wisycom MTK982 transmitter can be ordered from authorized Wisycom resellers. Additional information can be found at www.wisycom.com.