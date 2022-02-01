Wisycom Releases new BFL1 RF-over-fiber Interface at IBC 2022

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 15, 2022 — Wisycom Srl announces its new Wisycom BFL1 RF-over-fiber interface, which will debut at IBC 2022 (Stand 8.D78). A compact, easy-to-set-up module, the BFL1 is an entirely new way for users to support RF coverage and distribution requirements without concern for cable loss. Expanding on Wisycom’s existing RF-over-fiber solutions, the BFL1 features selectable filters, expanded dynamic range, and a long-range Bluetooth 5 programming link. Replacing the need for larger devices that historically supported RF-over-fiber, the single-unit BFL offers the same robustness in a more compact and cost-effective package.

“RF-over-fiber systems can be challenging for users in stadiums, events, large facilities and remote productions, but the Wisycom BFL1 module simplifies the process,” explains Leslie Lello, Wisycom’s Support Manager. “The BFL1 can be easily configured by operators directly through the module’s high-contrast OLED display with navigation buttons. It will also soon be controllable through the Wisycom App, which eliminates the need for network connectivity.”

Additionally, Wisycom deployed a unique, custom-designed laser for the BFL1 that provides over 90 dB of dynamic range, dramatically improving the signal quality and providing a low noise-floor for wireless mic and IEM/IFB systems. For a link without distance limits, the BFL1 replaces the need for coaxial cables and allows antennas to be placed miles away. Like the Wisycom BFA, the BFL1 interface also has 16 filter banks that can protect against unwanted signals and maximize performance of the connected wireless systems. These filters include a 40 MHz tunable filter, allowing users to optimize the BFL1 while adhering to the local RF regulations for productions.

The BFL1 can be configured to work with other BFL1 interfaces for point-to-point and point-to-multi-point applications, as well as with the renowned Wisycom MFL RF-over-fiber system. Many recently released Wisycom products will also benefit by interfacing with the BFL1, including the MRK16 receiver system, the MRK980 dual receiver and the MTK952 wireless IEM/IFB system.

The Wisycom BFL1 interface can be ordered from authorized Wisycom resellers. Additional information can be found at www.wisycom.com.