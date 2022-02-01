Wish Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (Nasdaq: WISH), one of the largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Revenues were $134 million, a decrease of 80% YoY

    • Core Marketplace revenues were $54 million, down 86% YoY
    • Product Boost revenues were $11 million, down 78% YoY
    • Logistics revenues were $69 million, down 70% YoY
  • Net Loss: Net Loss was $90 million, a 19% YoY improvement

    • Net Loss per share was $0.13, compared to a loss of $0.18 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $58 million, an improvement of 13% YoY
  • Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $67 million

    • Free Cash Flow was negative $67 million, compared to negative $205 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021

“We remain laser focused on the transformation of our business and have already made some significant improvements to the consumer experience, delivery times, and customer service, which have led to an increase in NPS scores and lower product refund rates,” said Vijay Talwar, Wish CEO. “While we are not immune to changes in consumer spending habits driven by macroeconomic factors, which could impede our accelerated growth plans for the second half of 2022, we are confident in moving forward with our exciting new initiatives, such as the rebranding of Wish and the relaunch of Women’s Fashion.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Guidance

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be a loss in the range of ($110) million to ($130) million.

Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financials

The following tables include unaudited GAAP and non-GAAP financial highlights for the periods presented:

Revenue

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

YoY%

 

2022

 

2021

 

YoY%

Core marketplace revenue

$

54

 

$

378

 

 

(86

)%

 

$

144

 

$

855

 

 

(83

)%

ProductBoost revenue

 

11

 

 

50

 

 

(78

)%

 

 

25

 

 

100

 

 

(75

)%

Marketplace revenue

 

65

 

 

428

 

 

(85

)%

 

 

169

 

 

955

 

 

(82

)%

Logistics revenue

 

69

 

 

228

 

 

(70

)%

 

 

154

 

 

473

 

 

(67

)%

Revenue

$

134

 

$

656

 

 

(80

)%

 

$

323

 

$

1,428

 

 

(77

)%

Other Financial Data

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net loss

$

(90

)

 

$

(111

)

 

$

(150

)

 

$

(239

)

% of Revenue

 

(67

)%

 

 

(17

)%

 

 

(46

)%

 

 

(17

)%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

(58

)

 

$

(67

)

 

$

(98

)

 

$

(146

)

% of Revenue

 

(43

)%

 

 

(10

)%

 

 

(30

)%

 

 

(10

)%

 

*Indicates non-GAAP metric. See below for more information regarding our presentation of non-GAAP metrics in the section titled: “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward Looking Guidance – Q3 2022

(in millions, except percentages, unaudited)

 

We expect the following financial results for Adjusted EBITDA in the period presented below:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

(110

)

to

$

(130

)

% YoY

 

 

(267

)%

 

 

(333

)%

*Wish has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) for total Adjusted EBITDA or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes for segment Adjusted EBITDA within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to: stock-based compensation and income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company’s Class A common stock.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Information about Wish’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.wish.com. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Subsequent Event

On August 9, 2022, Wish announced the resignation of Piotr Szulczewski from the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Szulczewski has served on the Company’s Board since the Company’s inception in July 2010. In conjunction with Mr. Szulczewski’s resignation, the Board of Directors has elected Larry Kutscher as an independent director to the Wish Board. Both of these changes are effective immediately.

Separately, Wish announced today that Mr. Szulczewski has converted all of his high voting Class B shares into Wish Class A shares. This decision simplifies the Company’s shareholding structure, moving from a dual to single class structure. Mr. Szulczewski’s share conversion establishes voting rights parity for all Wish shareholders and reduces his outstanding voting rights from approximately 62% to approximately 8%, not including options that are immediately exercisable.

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to hundreds of thousands of merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: interest and other income (expense), net (which includes foreign exchange gain or loss, foreign exchange forward contracts gain or loss and gain or loss on one-time non-operating transactions); provision or benefit for income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes; lease impairment related expenses; and other items. Additionally, in this news release, we present Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP results of operations is provided below. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP and other operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of the company’s performance for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. We also provide Free Cash Flow, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that represents net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is an important measure since we use third parties to host our services and therefore we do not incur significant capital expenditures to support revenue generating activities. The reconciliation between net cash used in operating activities and Free Cash Flow is provided below. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our net cash used in operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Wish’s outlook including expectations with respect to adjusted EBITDA and expectations regarding new business strategies. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “guidance,” “intends” “goals,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract, retain and monetize users; risks associated with software updates to the platform; the effectiveness of our CEO transition; increasing requirements on collection of sales and value added taxes; the success of our execution on new business strategies; compromises in security; changes by third-parties that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; pressure and fluctuation in our stock price, including as a result of short selling and short squeezes; challenges in our logistics programs; challenges in growing new initiatives; the effectiveness of our internal controls; the continued services of members of our senior management team; our ability to offer and promote our app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store; our ability to promote, maintain, and protect our brand; legal matters; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain issues; the impact of inflation; global conflicts, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and economic tension between the United States and China. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this news release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

The unaudited financial results in this news release are estimates based on information currently available to Wish. While Wish believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that the company ultimately reports in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Wish assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A Note About Metrics

The numbers for some of our metrics, including MAUs and LTM Active Buyers, are calculated and tracked with internal tools, which are not independently verified by any third party. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of our overall business. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user or merchant base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measurement as the methodologies used require significant judgment and may be susceptible to algorithm or other technical errors. In addition, we regularly review and adjust our processes for calculating metrics to improve their accuracy, and our estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

ContextLogic Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

As of June 30,

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

693

 

$

1,009

Marketable securities

 

 

254

 

 

 

150

 

Funds receivable

 

 

12

 

 

 

17

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

41

 

 

 

48

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,224

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

13

 

 

 

17

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

11

 

 

 

18

 

Marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

Other assets

 

 

4

 

 

 

7

 

Total assets

 

$

1,028

 

 

$

1,283

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

54

 

 

$

67

 

Merchants payable

 

 

133

 

 

 

185

 

Refunds liability

 

 

9

 

 

 

23

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

137

 

 

 

174

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

333

 

 

 

449

 

Lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

Total liabilities

 

 

346

 

 

 

465

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

682

 

 

 

818

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,028

 

 

$

1,283

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

$

134

 

 

$

656

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

1,428

 

Cost of revenue(1)

 

92

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

217

 

 

 

607

 

Gross profit

 

42

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

821

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

56

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

866

 

Product development(1)

 

46

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

103

 

General and administrative(1)

 

31

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

92

 

Total operating expenses

 

133

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

259

 

 

 

1,061

 

Loss from operations

 

(91

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(153

)

 

 

(240

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

2

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

8

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(89

)

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(232

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

7

 

Net loss

 

(90

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(239

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.38

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

667

 

 

 

624

 

 

 

664

 

 

 

621

 

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Cost of revenue

 

$

3

 

$

5

 

$

2

 

 

$

10

Sales and marketing

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

6

 

Product development

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

29

 

General and administrative

 

 

10

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

29

 

Total stock-based compensation

 

$

29

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

27

 

 

$

74

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(90

)

 

$

(111

)

 

$

(150

)

 

$

(239

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncash inventory write downs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

Noncash lease expense

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

7

 

Impairment of lease assets and property and equipment

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

29

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

74

 

Other

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds receivable

 

2

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

37

 

Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets

 

3

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

33

 

Accounts payable

 

15

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(179

)

Merchants payable

 

(17

)

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(141

)

Accrued and refund liabilities

 

(9

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(136

)

Lease liabilities

 

(2

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(7

)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(17

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(67

)

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(558

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and development of internal use software

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(73

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

(124

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

87

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

123

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

14

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(2

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee equity incentive plans

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

6

 

Payment of taxes related to RSU settlement

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(5

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(4

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

Net increase decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(66

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(317

)

 

 

(560

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

767

 

 

 

1,620

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

 

1,965

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

701

 

 

$

1,405

 

 

$

701

 

 

$

1,405

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

693

 

 

$

1,405

 

 

$

693

 

 

$

1,405

 

Restricted cash included in prepaid and other current assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

701

 

 

$

1,405

 

 

$

701

 

 

$

1,405

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$

3

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

6

 

 

$

4

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

134

 

 

$

656

 

 

$

323

 

 

$

1,428

 

Net loss

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(239

)

Net loss as a percentage of revenue

 

 

(67

)%

 

 

(17

)%

 

 

(46

)%

 

 

(17

)%

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(8

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

7

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

30

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

81

 

Lease impairment related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Restructuring and other discrete items

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Recurring other items

 

 

(1

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

2

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(67

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(146

)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

(43

)%

 

 

(10

)%

 

 

(30

)%

 

 

(10

)%

ContextLogic Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net cash used operating activities

 

$

(67

)

 

$

(204

)

 

$

(213

)

 

$

(558

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and development of internal use software

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

(67

)

 

$

(205

)

 

$

(215

)

 

$

(559

)

Non-GAAP Statement of Operations

Our presentation of non-GAAP Statement of Operations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes. This measure is not a key metric used by our management and board of directors to measure operating performance or otherwise manage the business. However, we provide non-GAAP Statement of Operations as supplemental information to investors, as we believe the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll facilitates investors’ operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis. You should not consider the non-GAAP Statement of Operations in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

ContextLogic Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Statement of Operations to Non-GAAP Statement of Operations

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

Q2’22

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

Q2’22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

134

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

134

 

Cost of revenue

 

92

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

89

 

Gross profit

 

42

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

45

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

56

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

54

 

Product development

 

46

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

General and administrative

 

31

 

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

19

 

Total operating expenses

 

133

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

104

 

Loss from operations

 

(91

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(59

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(89

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(57

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net loss

$

(90

)

 

$

30

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

(58

)

(1)

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

(2)

Restructuring charges

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

Q2’21

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

Q2’21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

656

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

656

 

Cost of revenue

 

272

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

267

 

Gross profit

 

384

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

389

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

396

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

393

 

Product development

 

52

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

General and administrative

 

50

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

29

 

Total operating expenses

 

498

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

460

 

Loss from operations

 

(114

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(71

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income, net

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(106

)

 

 

37

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

(63

)

Provision for income taxes

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Net loss

$

(111

)

 

$

37

 

 

$

6

 

 

$

(68

)

(1)

Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes

(2)

Lease impairment related expenses

 

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Randy Scherago, Wish

[email protected]

Media contacts:
Carys Comerford-Green, Wish

[email protected]

