WiSA Technologies Launches New App Delivering Powerful and Intuitive Control of WiSA-Enabled TVs, Soundbars, and External Transmitters

Initial launch enables full control of WiSA SoundSend transmitters with a smartphone

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology, has launched a new app enabling users of WiSA-enabled devices full control of their multichannel audio experience. The app is designed to work with any source device that uses WiSA HT, or the new WiSA E embedded software solution, including smart TVs, soundbars, and external transmitters such as the WiSA SoundSend. Initially targeting smartphone control of the WiSA SoundSend, the app is designed to be portable to popular smart TV operating systems, including WebOS® (LG), Android TV® (TCL, Hisense, Sony), Samsung’s Tizen®, the Amazon’s Fire® OS, Roku® OS, and the Vizio Smartcast® operating system.





“As WiSA Technologies launches its new WiSA E technology offerings, it is critical that we provide an app that can be ported to our customers’ operating systems,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of WiSA Technologies. “Embedding our core multichannel wireless audio technology along with our new app is the next step in expanding WiSA’s penetration of smart TVs and soundbars.”

The app focuses on two key user tasks:

Set up and configuration: The WiSA app leads new users through the system set up process, making the out-of-box experience simple and straightforward. Embedded help windows throughout the process give informative tips to new users. User operation and customization: MyAudio is the primary feature of the app, giving users full control of their audio settings, including:

Multiple content-specific presets for different audio modes, such as movies, music, or using the system at night.

Intuitive EQ controls.

Ability to turn on/off Virtual Dolby Atmos and bass management.

Ability to save customized control settings into presets that store individual listening preferences.

Additional app functionality includes individual control of each speaker’s amplitude with the Speaker Trim screen, as well as the ability to reconfigure a user’s speaker setup on the app’s MyZone screen. The WiSA app is designed to work with a variety of common speaker configurations, including the latest 5.1.2 bundle by Platin Audio, which includes Dolby Atmos up-firing speakers.

“WiSA users want a simple and intuitive way to manage and customize their multichannel wireless audio systems,” said Tony Ostrom, President of the WiSA Association. “The WiSA app streamlines system set up for new SoundSend users and includes flexible and intuitive audio controls, allowing users to optimize their immersive sound system for their ears and home entertainment setups.”

The new WiSA app is free and available for download in the Google Play store. An iOS version will be available in mid-December.

Schedule a WiSA E Demonstration at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5 – 7)

WiSA Technologies will be demonstrating WiSA E at CES. Contact James Cheng ([email protected]) to schedule an appointment. For more information on WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA® (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

About WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC, which operates the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

