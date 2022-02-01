WiSA Association Premiers Latest Category Expansion at CEDIA Expo 2022; Members Win Multiple Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA® LLC, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), attended CEDIA Expo 2022 Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Dallas, where multiple WiSA Association and WiSA Technologies announcements were made, including recent WiSA HT certified solutions, new products and award wins. See WiSA HT Certified solutions that were at CEDIA and hear from WiSA members Bang and Olufsen, LG, Dynaudio and Lithe Audio in the WiSA CEDIA 2022 Recap Video here.

New WiSA HT Certified Solutions

WiSA Association member speaker brands like Bang & Olufsen, Savant, Dynaudio and Lithe Audio showcased their latest WiSA HT Certified solutions.

WiSA Association member TV brands LG and Hisense showcased their newly launched WiSA SoundSend Certified TVs including the Hisense U7H, U8H and LG C2 and Z2 signature lines.

New WiSA Technologies and WiSA Association Product Launches

The WiSA booth debuted the Platin Audio Monaco 5.1.2, which is the first WiSA HT Certified separates-based solution on the market that incorporates true Dolby Atmos up-firing drivers for an immersive and spatial audio experience with multiple kinds of content. The system will retail for $1,499 at select stores nationwide and online beginning mid-October. Pre-ordering is currently available here.

The WiSA Association booth displayed a new WiSA application that will be released later this month. The new app, designed for both iOS and Android, works with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend and facilitates an incredibly easy set-up, control and tuning when using WiSA HT Certified speakers from any brand.

WiSA Association Members Platin Audio and Lithe Audio Award Wins

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC – the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association – is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

