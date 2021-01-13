Wings Financial CU Selects Access Softek’s Video Chat to Add Personal Element to Digital Interactions

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apple Valley, Minn.-based Wings Financial Credit Union ($6.5 billion in assets) will now offer Access Softek’s Video Chat to its members to provide a more personal touch to digital interactions. Access Softek, Inc., an omnichannel digital banking platform provider, created Video Chat as a full-service extension of the branch, helping credit union staff interact face-to-face with members when an in-person visit in not an option.

Through this partnership, Wings Financial will offer Access Softek’s Video Chat to the over 300,000 members it serves. With the increasing importance of and demand for digital services, Access Softek designed Video Chat to help credit unions maintain the level of community and personal connection that they are known for, without dependence on the branch.

“We have been working with Access Softek since 2013, when we signed on for their mobile banking solution. The quality of both the service we’ve received and the product itself made our decision to expand the relationship an easy one,” said Frank Weidner, CEO of Wings Financial Credit Union. “With more of our members banking with us digitally, we knew we needed to add a solution that could keep us connected. This was especially critical for our mortgage lending and financial advisors businesses, as borrowers and financial advisors clients have complex questions and want to feel like they have someone walking through the process with them every step of the way, even when they are not physically present.”

“Access Softek’s Video Chat is unlike any other solution we considered, due to its seamless integration with the rest of our digital offerings,” Weidner continued. “We are now able to stay more connected with members than ever before, regardless of where they are.”

Wings Financial was founded in 1938 and has grown consistently since its early days, now with $6.5 billion in assets today. Working with Access Softek, Wings Financial will provide members with a new solution that helps maintain the level of personal connection and service that they expect from their credit union, even when they cannot physically visit the branch.

Access Softek’s Video Chat is not limited to contact centers. This solution is able to serve any member-facing department in the credit union, helping provide personalized services from anywhere at any time, meaning lending staff can more easily explain complex processes to borrowers or wealth management advisors can check in with members about their investments. Video Chat is a secure and easy way to connect staff with members through a platform they already use.

“We designed Access Video to help community banks and credit unions offer a digital solution that highlights what they are so good at – personal relationships,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Face-to-face interaction is incredibly valuable and now credit unions like Wings Financial are able to personally connect with their members from anywhere.”

About Wings Financial Credit Union

Wings Financial Credit Union is Minnesota’s largest credit union and one of the top credit unions nationally, with $6.5 billion in assets and over 300,000 members. In 2019, Wings was named one of the top ten credit unions nationally by Gobankingrates.com and in 2020 named a StarTribune top workplace for the eighth consecutive year.

Wings members enjoy some of the area’s best savings and lending rates, convenient mobile and online access, over 80,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 24 branch locations throughout the state of Minnesota, plus offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando, and Seattle. Founded in 1938, Wings’ membership has grown to include anyone who lives or works in 24 Minnesota counties including the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area. To learn more, visit www.wingsfinancial.com.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Since 2004, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Gracie Gay



William Mills Agency



[email protected]

678-781-7221







Access Softek Contact:

Sharon Carnaghi



VP of Marketing



[email protected]

331-223-2709