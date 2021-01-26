Wines with Character: Chronic Cellars Debuts New Look, Same Attitude

New Vintages Rolling Out Now; Available Nationally

PASO ROBLES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PasoRobles–No wallflowers here. Chronic Cellars, the Paso Robles winery known for making seriously good wine for people looking for a dose of adventure, is getting a fresh look for 2021. Inspired by the same disruptive approach to traditional wine culture on which Chronic Cellars was founded, the new package communicates a fresh and imaginative take on what it means to make ‘wines with character.’





Reimagined from the bottle to the capsule, the new look for Chronic Cellars starts with a distinct label on embossed, high quality textured paper that gives the artistic, colorful Chronic Cellars characters their rightful stage below a refined logo. The bottle also gets an attractive upgrade fit for Chronic Cellars’ highly acclaimed wine. An elegant new gray capsule and an updated signature skull icon tops the updated package.

“More than 15 years ago, Chronic Cellars shook up the traditional wine world with bold labels and witty names, while never compromising on wine quality or style,” says Chronic Cellars Winemaker Kip Lorenzetti. “Our new look communicates a continued commitment to that promise we made to our fans all those years ago. Great wine is in our bones.”

The legend of Chronic Cellars dates back to 2004 when founders, Josh and Jake Beckett, combined their winemaking skills with their wit and passion for fun to turn an idea into reality. The brand’s high personality wines garnered both critical acclaim as well as an extremely loyal fan base in the process. In 2020, founding Winemaker Josh Beckett handpicked Winemaker Kip Lorenzetti to carry on the Chronic Cellars mission of creating wines with character that showcase Paso Robles’ unique terroir and infinite possibilities. Today, Kip has completed his first vintage as Chronic Cellars head winemaker working alongside his friend Josh.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with how the new line up looks,” added Lorenzetti. “It vividly brings to life the outstanding wines we are making and beautifully shares our vision for the uninitiated.”

Chronic Cellars Wines at a Glance: Six Chronic Cellars wines are available nationally at retailers and restaurants across the country and select countries outside the U.S., including the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan.

Chronic Cellars Purple Paradise Red Blend: Catch a lucky break with this Zinfandel-dominated blend that bursts with juicy blackberry, dark cherry and enchanting whispers of mocha.

Noble to the core, this Cabernet Sauvignon delivers layers of black fruit, plum, and bright cassis for a balanced mouthfeel.

Impossible to forget, this seductive stunner brings bodacious flavors of bursting blackberries, blueberries, anise and a subtle hint of cacao.

With wit and confidence for days, this savory blend weaves together a zing of black pepper, luscious black and blue fruits and cool, earthy flavors.

Spritz your senses with refreshing aromas of citrus blossom and a hint of apple. Then, giggle as crisp effervescence meets notes of ripe peaches and hints of pear.

Sit back and enjoy the ride with aromas of watermelon and rose petal. Then coast on to flavors of strawberries and a splash of citrus.

Chronic Cellars wines retail from $16.99 to $25.99 and are available at wine retailers nationwide or online at www.chroniccellars.com. Follow Chronic Cellars on Instagram and Facebook.

