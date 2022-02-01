Wilson Electronics Announces New Cellular Network Scanner 5G

New scanner includes CBRS and C-Band with future international support

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal connectivity technology, today announced the new Cellular Network Scanner 5G. Network scanning technology allows the user to pinpoint any tower to learn signal strength, quality, carrier, band, frequency, and more. For cellular technology integrators, consultants, and carrier network engineers, this technology accelerates design time, reduces on-site visits, and helps demonstrate ROI to their clients.

For Wilson Electronics, the new 5G-compatible scanner represents a significant advancement with C-Band and CBRS capability. Their previous cellular network scanner was named a winner in the Installation Tools and Testers category of the 2021 Commercial Integrator BEST Awards, and while it was compatible with bands 4, 5, 12, 13, and 25, the new scanner will be compatible with each of those bands, plus bands 14, 66, 71, 77 (C-Band), and 48 (CBRS). The new scanner also features support for both LTE and 5GNR signals.

C-Band, which is allowing cellular networks to improve the reach and performance of 5G, is currently available in multiple U.S. cities including Chicago, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and Austin. It is expected to be available in all major cities by the end of 2023. This makes the WilsonPro Network Scanner 5G a timely and necessary evolution.

As the name implies, the Cellular Network Scanner 5G is 5G compatible to ensure lasting functionality. But to ensure it will work in areas where 5G is not yet available, it’s also backward compatible with 4G. The new scanner supports the most popular international bands (1/3/7/8/20/28) without requiring any additional hardware, a feature which lends itself to long-term value proposition for integrators and partners.

Wilson Electronics CEO Bruce Lancaster explains, “Even two years ago, integrators didn’t have the tools to easily obtain complete and accurate cell tower information. We’ve been able to overcome those obstacles, first with signal meters and now with scanners.” Initially, cell signal meters allowed integrators and other professionals to conduct site surveys by detecting and displaying the frequency, bandwidth, and strength of cell signals. But there were still things a typical meter couldn’t do. “Cell meters had limitations. They were unable to map nearby cell towers, identify specific bands each carrier was using, or provide detailed information on cell towers.”

The original Cellular Network Scanner from Wilson Electronics went a long way toward overcoming those limitations. Lancaster continues, “With our network scanner, combined with our easy to use and intuitive app, integrators could finally get complete and accurate cellular tower information like cell tower location and ID, along with complete signal details like carrier, quality, band, and downlink frequency. And now, our new Network Scanner 5G does all of this with support for 5G and additional U.S. and international bands. As 5G expands, this will prove to be both an exciting and essential evolution.”

Improvements notwithstanding, the Cellular Network Scanner 5G retains some features of the previous model. For example, it will continue to sync with WilsonPro’s CellLinQ app on iOS and Android smartphones. And for project managers, the new scanner will also support exporting projects as .csv files, as well as saving all installs to the cloud for secure and easy access.

The WilsonPro Cellular Network Scanner 5G will help all kinds of professionals – from independent consultants to carrier network engineers – efficiently design the best possible systems, and then show their partners and clients before and after readings to prove their effectiveness.

The WilsonPro Network Scanner 5G and entire product lineup is available via authorized partner resellers. The only wireless connectivity company that designs, assembles, and tests its products solely in the U.S., all WilsonPro products feature a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Product details can be found on the PDP here: https://www.wilsonpro.com/products/cellular-network-scanner-5g.

About WilsonPro and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Electronics continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles and supports all of its products in the U.S. All solutions are FCC-certified to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at home, at work, and on the road.

Contacts

Wilson Electronics

Brooke Musat, Director of Enterprise Marketing



T. 435.673.5021



[email protected]