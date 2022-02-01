Wilson Electronics Announces Innovative weBoost Mobile App to Simplify Cellular Signal Booster Installation and Improve Customer Experience

weBoost’s free app is a comprehensive resource to facilitate and expedite correct installation of all weBoost self-install vehicle and home products

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced the launch of the weBoost app. The free mobile app provides customers with a step-by-step guide to aid with installation of all weBoost’s self-install vehicle and home products. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the innovative app gives users easy-to-follow videos and instructions, including the added bonus of a cell tower locator and cell signal strength reading, so they can immediately begin enjoying the benefits of their weBoost cell signal boosters.

“The rationale behind developing and launching this mobile app boils down to providing customers with the most seamless, user-friendly installation experience possible,” said Wilson Electronics’ CEO Bruce Lancaster. “The app is not a requirement by any means and weBoost customers can still use the in-box installation guides to install their products. The weBoost app is simply an additional resource for our customers who appreciate a more detailed tutorial to ensure that their products are running optimally.”

Wilson Electronics is constantly striving to enhance the customer experience and many of its product updates and enhancements are a direct result of user feedback. The weBoost team had already created a set of comprehensive guides and videos to make the install process even easier. These resources have since been reviewed and expanded, and are now available for all users in the weBoost app.

The weBoost app walks customers through the entire installation process with informative, user-friendly videos and instructional guides for every weBoost product requiring self-installation. The beauty of the weBoost app lies in its ability to tailor instructional materials to the specific product that the customer has purchased. Every new kit contains a card showing where to find the free app. Wilson Electronics is aware that many installations are taking place in areas with poor cell signal, so the app is specifically designed to be downloadable and usable even with very weak cell signal. Once the app is downloaded, users are instructed to scan the unique QR code on their weBoost product, and from there the app walks them through the installation process specific to their product.

Key features of the weBoost app include:

Step-by-step installation instructions that guide users through the installation process from start to finish. Detailed instruction videos ensure customers are correctly setting up their products.

that guide users through the installation process from start to finish. ensure customers are correctly setting up their products. A cell tower indicator that shows customers which direction to point the product’s antenna for the strongest cell signal. The indicator automatically searches for a cell tower that is compatible with the user’s carrier network.

that shows customers which direction to point the product’s antenna for the strongest cell signal. The indicator automatically searches for a cell tower that is compatible with the user’s carrier network. A cell signal strength reading to compare the cell signal before and after installation so users can have peace of mind that their cell signal booster is working properly. The app’s cell signal strength feature will give users before and after readings so that they can see how much their booster improved their signal strength and speed.

to compare the cell signal before and after installation so users can have peace of mind that their cell signal booster is working properly. The app’s cell signal strength feature will give users before and after readings so that they can see how much their booster improved their signal strength and speed. A customer support button that gives users the option to place a direct call to Wilson Electronics’ U.S. customer support team or visit the customer support webpage with additional blogs, FAQs, and resources.

Wilson Electronics’ top priority is to improve customers’ overall experience and confidence in their solutions. Inspired by customer feedback, the goal of the weBoost app is to eliminate any barriers to setting up their cell signal boosters by providing a seamless, expedited installation process.

The weBoost app is now available to U.S. customers for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The only cellular booster company that designs, assembles, and tests its products solely in the U.S., all weBoost cellular signal boosters feature a two-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

For more information, please visit https://www.weboost.com/app or follow weBoost using @weBoost on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About weBoost and Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of weBoost and WilsonPro, is a market leader in cellular signal repeater technology, dedicated to delivering the best 5G wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. From WilsonPro commercial signal repeaters to weBoost cell phone signal boosters for homes, vehicles, small businesses, and fleets, Wilson Electronics knows what it takes to optimize wireless communications. Carrier networks, enterprises, and consumers can easily reap the benefits of the entire 5G spectrum with its innovative indoor and outdoor amplification technology. Since 1987, Wilson Electronics has been the #1 brand for cellular signal repeaters. The company is constantly improving upon its technology by working closely with the FCC, forward-thinking engineers, and inspired designers. With 30+ years of experience and 250+ patents, at Wilson Electronics, we don’t just improve existing wireless communications technology. We invent it. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.weboost.com.

